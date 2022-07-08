To chop just two goals against Super Falcons na achievement - Botswana coach

Wia dis foto come from, Super Falcons Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria Super falcons dey celebrate dia first goal against Botswana for Wafcon

7 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria vs Botswana fulltime score for di WAFCON 2022 second group match, show say di Mares dey lucky, dia coach don tok.

Gaoletlhoo Nkutlwisang tok dis one afta her team lose 0-2 to Nigeria for dia second match of di 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations for Morocco.

Di Mares' coach say for her team to concede just two goals from Nigeria “na achievement”.

Nkutlwisang for her post match reaction say she dey proud of wetin her team play she bin dey expect to chop plenty goals from Nigeria.

“I dey very proud becos wen you play against Nigeria and dem no beat you by nine goals, na achievement for us.

“Looking at di first 11, we play wit more of home based players. I think na achievement for us."

On her part, Nigeria Super Falcons Coach, Randy Waldrum don describe di Nigerian media as toxic.

Di Super Falcons score for first and second of di match wit Ifeoma Onumonu scoring di first goal for di 21st minute.

Christy Ucheibe wey enta as di second half begin to replace Rita Chikwelu, score di second goal.

But during di post-match Press Conference, Waldrum say dem dey try to qualify for World Cup and dem no want make media dey follow dem up and down.

"We dey try to qualify for di World Cup, di players need to dey away from pipo so dem go fit focus.

"We no want make tori pipo dey follow us around. Di media for Nigeria dey very negative.

"Everyday our camp dey in high spirit and di team dey for better place, so we no need distraction.”

Nigeria next match na on Sunday, against another first timer, Burundi and a win of any form go confam Super Falcons qualification go di next round.