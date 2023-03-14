Nigerian child dancer wey im barefoot video go viral meet Camilla

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Anthony Mmesoma Madu , wey win one scholarship to di Birmingham school, go soon appear for one Disney documentary

one hour wey don pass

Camilla, di Queen Consort meet one young Nigerian ballet dancer wey get a scholarship afta im video go viral.

One video of Anthony Mmesoma Madu wia im dey dance barefoot in di rain for Lagos get pass ova 16 million views.

Camilla speak wit di 13-year-old, during one visit to Elmhurst Ballet School for Birmingham.

She wish di second-year student luck wit one forthcoming Disney documentary wey wan tell im tori.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Di young dancer win di hearts of social media users wit one video of am dey dance in di rain

Wen she ask am if e don always like to dance, di young star reply: "Yes, since I bin dey five years old."

"e get to grip wit you, you no fit let am go - good luck," Camilla reply.

Wia dis foto come from, Frank Augstein/PA Wire Wetin we call dis foto, Di Queen Consort meet excited students for di specialist ballet school

Disney bin announce documentary about di boy, wey im family dey live on di edge of di Nigerian capital, for September.

Speaking afta di visit, Anthony say im don adapt well to life for di UK, even as im find am "still quite cold".

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Di Queen Consort stand on stage wit students during her visit to di Elmhurst Ballet School

"My dancing dey go well, e dey really, really great, and I dey really enjoy am," e tok.

"I just hope say younger dancers from anywia around diworld... I just hope to inspire dem to pursue dia dreams and never give up," e add am.

Di Queen Consort, wey be patron of Elmhurst, unveil one plaque during her visit to mark di school centenary, and speak to oda students, staff and alumni.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Di Queen Consort unveil one plaque to mark di ballet school centenary

Later in di day she visit Southwater Library for Telford to thank charity volunteers for dia outreach work, including East Shropshire Talking Newspaper and one food bank.

She also unveil one plaque wey she place on a veteran trail for di nearby Town Park.

Chair Erica Hanson-McKenzie say di trail represent one "forgotten community" of living veterans.