Why Hong Kong arrest two pipo wey shoot police wit water guns

Wia dis foto come from, BRAVEDOGDOG/YOUTUBE Wetin we call dis foto, One pesin wey dey celebrate Songkran for Hong Kong fire water gun at police in dis clip from di YouTube channel Bravedogdog.

Author, Joel Guinto

Role, BBC News

53 minutes wey don pass

Two Hong Kong men don chop arrest for disorderly behaviour afta dem shoot water guns at policemen during one event to celebrate Songkran, di Thai new year.

Di two pipo wey chop arrest dey for dia 20s, and police tok say dem use di festival as a cover to target law enforcers.

Dem hold di Sunday event for Kowloon City, one district where many Thais dey live.

Traditionally during Songkran, dem dey splash water from buckets and squirt guns to drive away bad luck.

Hong Kong don see erosion of freedoms since Beijing impose one national security law for 2020 wey critics say e dey designed to scata opposition voices and weaken Hong Kong autonomy.

Di city na Special Administrative Region of China. Under dia “one kontri, two systems” principle, pipo wey dey live dia suppose enjoy some kain freedoms wey no dey available for di mainland.

One of di two men dey run one YouTube channel, di South China Morning Post report, and dem cite police sources.

One video wey dem upload on 10 April show one man wey wear red dey fire one water gun at two policemen and reporters of TVB, wey many consider pro-goment.

Text on di video include di words “Vs HK Po”, wey refer to di police, and one swear word wey dem direct at TVB, according to di Hong Kong Free Press.

Di men bin dey “cause trouble” and “maliciously” target authorities, according to one op-ed on di state-backed Ta Kung Pao newspaper. Dem publish di article just hours afta di arrests, di outlet report.

Security minister Chris Tang no comment on di case during one Legislative Council meeting on Wednesday, but tok say some bin dey put up “soft resistance” to incite discontent against di goment.