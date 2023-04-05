Man kill four pikin for Brazil kindergarten attack

At least four pikin dem don die for di hand of one man wey carry axe enta one kindergarten for di city of Blumenau for southern Brazil, local officialstok.

Another four children wunjure for di 25-year-old man hand, we yenta di creche around 9am local time (12:00 GMT) on Wednesday.

Hospital officials say di ones wey injure dey no even reach three years old.

Police tell local tori pipo say di attacker bin surrender and say im dey police custody.

Firefighters say about 40 children bin dey di creche wen di attack happun.

Dem add say di attacker bin jump wall enta di building and just target di victims at random.

Parents run go di kindergaten as news of di attack spread.

City officials don suspend classes for Blumenau until tomorrow at least.

Di govnor of Santa Catarina state – wia Blumenau dey located – don declare three days of mourning.

Dis no be di first time wey dem dey target kindergarten for attack. For 2021, one 18-year-old man kill two staff members and three pikin dem for one creche for di municipality of Saudades.