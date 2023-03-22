Mercy land Pastor Jeremiah Fufeyin react afta fire burn im church

Wia dis foto come from, Jeremiah Fufeyin/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Pastor on top pulpit

36 minutes wey don pass

Di General Overseer of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry wey pipo sabi as Arena of Solution and Power don react to di fire incident wey destroy several property for im church.

Fire bin burn di church of Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin on Tuesday, 22 March, 2023 around 9:00am.

Di prophet wey confam di incident on im official Facebook page say im happy say nobody die or injure for di outbreak.

Di popular cleric wey dey lead one of di biggest churches for Warri, Delta state, South-south Nigeria say di reason why fire burn im church na because of im disobedience to God instruction.

E recall say wen im still dey dey young for di ministry, God bin tell am to build im church first before anytin oda ing im go build, but im take am for granted. "No be say di money no dey, money dey but I bin dey stubborn."

E add say wia dem dey use for service na one of di church partner house.

“Di fire na wetin I dey expect, if e no happun I for ask God question, because God tell me say e go happun.”

On why e happun, di cleric say na sake of disobedience and negligence, “God tell me say, go build my church, dat place we dey use no be church house, na just partner house. God tell me build my church but I bin dey stubborn, I bin dey delay.” E tok.

Prophet Fufeyin in a calm mood promise say now im go build di church and assure all im members both home and abroad say make dem no worry for di incident wey happun as “na victory and glory to God.”

Who be Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin?

Wia dis foto come from, Jeremiah Fufeyin/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Jeremiah Fufeyin and wife

Jeremiah Fufeyin na di senior Pastor of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry AKA Arena of Solution and Power, wey be end time Deliverance and Prophetic ministry.

Dem born am for Burutu, Warri, Delta State, on 15 February 1972.

Dem born am inside polygamous home and e be di 22nd child out of di 36 children wey im father, Late Livingston Stevenson Toboukeyei Fufeyin and Asetu born.

Di prophet na man wey get many gifts and e dey use am bless di pipo wey God give am according to di informate wey dey di church website.

Im members dey always call am "Papa, di Tireless General or di Dancing Prophet."

E get im early education for Zuokunor Primary School for Burutu L.G.A of Delta State. And secondary education for Gbesa Grammar School Ojobo, between 1986–1992.