Details of policy wey stop active recruitment for Nigerian health workers and caregivers for UK

21 minutes wey don pass

Di United Kingdom don put Nigeria for list of kontris wey dem no go dey actively chook eye to employ health and social care workers.

Di UK bin make dis list for dia updated 'Code of Practice' for di international employment of dis kain staff.

Di red or amber kontri list wey Nigeria dey among dey come from di World Health Organization Health Workforce Support and Safeguards List.

Why UK take di decision

Dis list wey WHO dey update evri three years or as required mean say no active recruitment dey allowed for di kontris.

Na for kontris wey get staffing of health care centres by demselves so dat dem no go choke.

Wetin dis one mean be say Nigeria no get enof health workers including doctors, dia fore dem no suppose dey lose dia workers to oda kontris.

Wetin di United Kingdom do na to comply wit dis advice by WHO.

Di list bin dey updated in March and bin include Nigeria for di 55 nations wey active recruitment of health personnel no go fit to happun.

Howeva according to di Code of Practice from di UK, kontris fit comot wen needed if dem make goment to goment agreement, but e go den depend on WHO guidance.

All dis gbege dey come as di bill to try stop medical and dental practitioners wey train for Nigeria to go abroad currently don pass second reading for di House of Representatives.

Di bill wey Ganiyu Johnson wey dey represent Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency II for Lagos dey sponsor, wan make Nigerian-trained doctors and dental practitioners no get full license until dem don work for at least five years for di kontri.

According to Ganiyu for im plenary on Thursday, "about 5,600 of dem don japa go United Kingdom (UK) for di last eight years. Now, only one doctor dey available to treat 30,000 patients for some Southern states, while for di North, na one doctor to 45,000 patients."

E affect Nigerians for oda kontris?

According to di document, "appointment of healthcare professionals for foundational, medical specialty or dentistry training programmes dey outside di scope of di code of practice".

Anoda way pipo for kontris wey dey graded red fit apply na if dem don by demselves say "di red and amber kontri list no block individual health and social care personnel wey dey doz kontris to directly apply for work as far as recruitment organisation no help dem apply".

E mean say, if pesin apply for work form one of di red list kontris and get am without third party help, and dem get am, dem go still need recruitment companies to helep run dia recruitment, but e no go breach sake of say, no be di recruitment agency run di hiring parole for di pesin.

Anoda way wey pesin fit exempt na if dem be citizen of di konti wey dey red list but dem dey live for kontri wey dey for green list.