Wizkid pay tribute to Davido late son during performance for New York

Wia dis foto come from, Davido/Instagram

Nigerian superstar singer, Ayodeji Balogun wey dey popularly known as Wizkid don touch di heart of plenti fans afta e pay tribute to Davido late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke Jnr.

Wizkid give Davido shoutout for im soldout concert wey dem recently do for Madison Square Garden, New York on Wednesday.

During di concert, Wizkid official Disc Jockey play Davido debut hit song, “Dami Duro”, for di venue.

F﻿or di video wey don go viral for social media, one voice wey like Wizkid own say; “Davido we love you, OBO we love you”… Dis one na for Davido" as di singer music dey play loudly for di concert.

N﻿igerians react

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

D﻿i video of di concert wey dey trend also show moment wen di venue go into brief darkness to further mourn di tragic death of di 3 year old.

Di excited audience wey join too begin sing Davido "Dami Duro" song as e dey play.

Nigerians for social media don begin react and shower praises give Wizkid for im support and love for Davido.

I﻿feanyi, Davido son death

R﻿ecently, di popular Nigerian Afrobeat star, David Adeleke Aka Davido lost im three year old son.

P﻿olice for Lagos state bin come arrest eight of Davido domestic workers.

B﻿enjamin Hundeyin say di incident happun on Monday night on 31 October and na one of di domestic workers go report for police station.

L﻿ater on 5 November, police come reveal di result of di autopsy wey day di cause of death of Ifeanyi death na ''drowning''.

P﻿olice later release some of di domestic staff.

D﻿i police tok-tok pesin tell BBC Pidgin say dem don transfer di two suspects wey dey dia custody go di state criminial investigation department (SCID) Yaba area of di state for further investigate.