Covenant University sack staff on top sexual assault scandal
Covenant university say dem don begin investigation into allegations of rape against some of dia staff.
Di allegations go viral on on Monday on top social media and e don generate reactions - many pipo later come out to begin share dia experience.
Di university alumni committee say dem don get di complain for more dan one week and dem don contact di school management.
"While di tori break on Twitter on 21 November, 2022, we don hear am since last week and we immediately enta di matter, follow dem tok and help dem to understand di issues and wetin dem need to do," di executive council of di association tok for statement.
One staff chop sack
Di council reveal say one of di pipo wey dey di centre of di kasala don chop sack from im role for di school.
Dem say, "As we don dey follow University Management tok, we hear say one of di main pipo wey dem don call out plenti times for social media accusations don face staff disciplinary committee a few weeks ago.
"Di management don terminate im employment ".
Howeva, dem no give out di name of di affected staff.
Di Alumni promise to kontinu meet wit di school for more informate on top di mata.
BBC Pidgin contact di Ogun state police command on top di mata.
Abimbola Oyeyemi say dem neva get complaint either from di management of di University or any student.
How di tori take spread for social media
Di tori start for social media afta one Instagram user hala say some staff of di university dey allegedly assault female students sexually.
Di accuse target several different staff members dem, from hall monitors to di medical center to security officials, even di chaplaincy sef collect.
Oda accuse come dey enta into di situation sotay, accusation comot about how staff member wey dey in charge of student disciplinary involve for alleged sexual abuse.
Tori like dis don dey tay-tay sotay Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari hala say sexual harassment don dey too much.
From sex for grades to downright rape, students across di kontri dey complain about di mata.
For March last year, one lecturer from Covenant University enta police hand afta e rape one 17 year old girl for im office.
Sexual harassment law for Nigeria Universities
Nigeria get several laws on top sexual harassment – most of dem na gender-based laws wey goment create to protect women and men weda young or old.
- Any teacher/lecturer wey get sexual intercourse with student or demand for sex from a student or pesin wey wan become student of di school go face up to 14 years for prison or not less dan five years, without fine.
- Any teacher/lecturer wey intimidate or create hostile or offensive environment for di student as im dey ask for sex from di student or e dey make sexual advances towards di student go face up to 14 years for prison or not less dan five years, without fine.
- Any teacher/lecturer wey order or force anoda pesin to commit any act of sexual harassment, or e get hand for any sexual harassment act by anoda pesin go face up to 14 years for prison or not less dan 5 years, without fine.
- Any teacher/lecturer wey grab, hug, kiss, rub or stroke or touch or pinch di breasts or hair or lips or hips or buttocks or any oda sensual part of di body of a student, na up to five years e go spend for jail or e no go less pass two years.
- Any teacher/lecturer wey display, give or send by hand or courier or electronic or any oda means naked or sexual explicit pictures or videos or sex related objects to any student go spend up to five years jail or e no go less pass two years.
- Any teacher/lecturer wey whistle or wink at any student or screams or exclaims or joke or make sexual compliment or uncomplimentary tok-tok about any student body or e dey stalk di student, na up to five years e go spend for jail or e no go less pass two years.
- Any administrative oga wey no gree set up Independent Sexual Harassment Prohibition Committee to investigate Sexual Harassment Complaint wit di permission of di management body of di school go pay fine of N5,000,000 or gbab five years in prison, or both.
- Any administrative oga wey no gree refer Sexual Harassment Complaint to di Independent Sexual Harassment Prohibition Committee for di institution for proper investigation, go chop minimum fine of N5,000,000 or imprisonment for at least two years, or both.
- Afta dem investigate any Sexual Harassment Complaint, and dem find say di accuse no dey true, di student fit gbab suspension from di school.
- Administrative head of institution must make sure say any student wey make Sexual Harassment Complaint dey protected from victimization from di educator wey im accuse and oda teacher/lecturer or pipo within di school and oda schools.
- Any teacher/lecturer or pesin for di institution wia dem report sexual harassment wey victimize di student wey complain of Sexual Harassment go suffer di same punishment like di wey teacher/lecturer dem bin originally complain against.