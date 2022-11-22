C﻿ovenant University sack staff on top sexual assault scandal

C﻿ovenant university say dem don begin investigation into allegations of rape against some of dia staff.

Di allegations go viral on on Monday on top social media and e don generate reactions - many pipo later come out to begin share dia experience.

D﻿i university alumni committee say dem don get di complain for more dan one week and dem don contact di school management.

"﻿While di tori break on Twitter on 21 November, 2022, we don hear am since last week and we immediately enta di matter, follow dem tok and help dem to understand di issues and wetin dem need to do," di executive council of di association tok for statement.

O﻿ne staff chop sack

O﻿ne of di tori wey circulate online

Di council reveal say one of di pipo wey dey di centre of di kasala don chop sack from im role for di school.

D﻿em say, "As we don dey follow University Management tok, we hear say one of di main pipo wey dem don call out plenti times for social media accusations don face staff disciplinary committee a few weeks ago.

"Di management don terminate im employment ".

Howeva, dem no give out di name of di affected staff.

D﻿i Alumni promise to kontinu meet wit di school for more informate on top di mata.

B﻿BC Pidgin contact di Ogun state police command on top di mata.

A﻿bimbola Oyeyemi say dem neva get complaint either from di management of di University or any student.

H﻿ow di tori take spread for social media

Wia dis foto come from, Covenant University Wetin we call dis foto, S﻿tudents for Covenant University dey enta at around 15 years old

D﻿i tori start for social media afta one Instagram user hala say some staff of di university dey allegedly assault female students sexually.

D﻿i accuse target several different staff members dem, from hall monitors to di medical center to security officials, even di chaplaincy sef collect.

O﻿da accuse come dey enta into di situation sotay, accusation comot about how staff member wey dey in charge of student disciplinary involve for alleged sexual abuse.

T﻿ori like dis don dey tay-tay sotay Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari hala say sexual harassment don dey too much.

F﻿rom sex for grades to downright rape, students across di kontri dey complain about di mata.

F﻿or March last year, one lecturer from Covenant University enta police hand afta e rape one 17 year old girl for im office.

Sexual harassment law for Nigeria Universities

Nigeria get several laws on top sexual harassment – most of dem na gender-based laws wey goment create to protect women and men weda young or old.