Highlights of President Tinubu Democracy Day Speech to mark June 12

12 June 2023, 07:18 WAT New Informate 25 minutes wey don pass

President Bola Tinubu don address Nigerians to commemorate di kontri Democracy Day wey dem dey mark on June 12.

For di speech wey last for about 15 minutes, di president touch on di issue of di removal of fuel subsidy wey e announce on im inauguration day for May 29.

"Di removal of Fuel subsidy na sake of to free up money wey a few rich dey pocket, I admit say di masses go get extra burden, I feel your pain but dis na one decision we must bear so our kontri no go go under."

“Painfully I dey ask you my kontri men to sacrifice a little more for your kontri, I assure you say your sacrifice no go dey in vain. My administration go pay you back in building infrastructures.

President Tinubu also assure Nigerians say im administration no go tolerate executive orders wey dem dey use take truncate - stop - democracy.

Highlights of Tinubu speech

Tinubu hail heroes of democracy

For im speech, Nigeria President Bola Tinubu also hail di heroes of democracy wey die in di course of di struggle.

E say for Chief MKO Abiola, di symbol of di day, na sake of im memory June 12 become a national holiday, democracy na eternal.

Na 30 years ago today Nigerians go vote for wetin many say na di freest and fairest election Nigeria don ever do.

Chief Moshood Abiola win di election wey di military goment dem bin later annul - cancel.

According to Tinubu, dat day go forever be a watershed in di history of di kontri.

"Fellow Nigerians, na exactly three decades today na im Nigerians go to di polls to exercise dia inalienable right to elect a president of dia choice to lead di transition from military dictatorship to a representative goment of di pipo.

Di abortion, by military fiat, of di decisive victory of Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola of di defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP) for di June 12, 1993, presidential election, up to dat time, di fairest and freest election in di kontri political evolution, turn out, ironically, to be di seed wey germinate into di prolonged struggle wey give birth to di democracy we currently enjoy since 1999." Tinubu tok.

Tinubu also tok about di sacrifice of Abiola, who he say sacrifice im life to defend democracy.

"Everyday, on dis day, down di ages, we go recall di several oda heroes of democracy such as Kudirat Abiola, wife of Chief Abiola, wey dem brutally murder while she dey fight on di side of di pipo. We remember Pa Alfred Rewane, one of di heroes of our independence struggle and Major General Shehu Musa Yar'Adua (rtd) who bin dey silenced by di military junta while in pursuit of democracy. Dem give dia yesterday for di liberty wey we get today.

Di point na say we must never take dis democracy for granted. We must forever jealously guard and protect am like a precious jewel." Tinubu tok.

Tinubu ask Nigerians to sacrifice 'more'

For im inauguration speech on May 29, President Tinubu bin say "Fuel subsidy don go!"

Im tok cause confusion as queues surface for petrol stations and di price bin go up. For im speech, Tinubu tok ore on di issue.

"In my inauguration address on May 29, I give effect to di decision wey my predecessor-in-office take to remove di fuel subsidy and free up for collective use resources, wey a few rich bin dey pocket. I admit say di decision go impose extra burden on di masses of our pipo. I feel your pain.

Dis na one decision we must bear to save our kontri from going under and take our resources away from di stranglehold of a few unpatriotic elements.

Painfully, I don ask you, my compatriots, to sacrifice a little more for di survival of our konri. For your trust and belief in us, I assure you say your sacrifice no be in vain. Di goment wey I go lead go repay you through ogbonge investment in transportation infrastructure, education, regular power supply, healthcare and oda public utilities wey go improve di quality of lives." Tinubu tok.

Di president also restate im administration commitment to fulfil di electoral promise dem make to di pipo.

"On my part and dat of my administration, I pledge anew our commitment to diligently fulfill every component of our electoral pact wit di pipo - di ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda.