Upsets, drama and some surprises we see for di 2023 govnorship and House of Assembly election

Wia dis foto come from, Social media handles Wetin we call dis foto, Some candidates for di Nigeria 2023 general elections

Author, Annette Arotiba

Role, Broadcast Journalist



Reporting from Lagos

21 March 2023, 14:35 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Di 2023 govnorship election for Nigeria don come and go - well, almost.

Di major political upsets, drama and surprises wey di election throw up still dey make headlines.

Millions of Nigerians go to di polls on Saturday, 18 March, 2023 to elect leaders as governors and into di State House of Assembly for di states.

Before di elections, sabi pipo bin don say dis year election no go be like di rest, and as di results begin come in so also di drama and surprises.

Sanwo-Olu retain Lagos amidst controversial campaign and election

Wia dis foto come from, @Babajide Sanwo-Olu,@Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour,@Dr Olajide Adediran Wetin we call dis foto, Lagos state gubernatorial candidates

All eyes bin dey on Lagos, di commercial capital of Nigeria, to see if wetin play out during di presidential election go fit happun again.

A situation wia di Labour Party, wey popular wit di youths, win di state - but e no happun.

Three candidates bin run for di govnnorship position, di ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, di opposition People's Democratic Party, PDP Jide Adediran and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of di Labour party.

Afta di ruling party lose di state for di presidential elections to Labour party, dem begin ginger to make sure say di same no happun for di govnorship election.

In di period between di presidential and govnorship polls, di campaign to win Lagos take a dangerous turn wey sabi pipo dey worry say di impact fit extend pass di election time.

Di electorate begin dey divided along ethnic lines and di candidate of di Labour Party, Rhodes-Vivour wey im mama come from di South East dey caught up in di middle of a campaign wey question weda e dey 'Yoruba enough' to be govnor of Lagos.

Meanwhile, di Govnor of Lagos state Babajide Sanwo-Olu don thank di pipo of di state for im re-election say “dis elections don deeply test us as a pipo.

Di govnor for inside statement add say im don direct law enforcement agencies and security agencies to look into some of di disruptions wey happun for some polling units during di election and ensure say anyone wey dey guilty face di full wrath of di law.

Afta di polls, Inec declare incumbent Govnor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu winner of di election, but im victory follow reports on election day of voter suppression and intimidation and reports of attacks and violence.

Di Labour Party candidate Rhodes-Vivour reject di results from di field agents and say im situation room show say dem win dis election.

E say dem get "Confirmed reports of violence, gross disenfranchisement of voters, attacks on polling units and on dia agents plus mago-mago wey di ruling party dey do to ensure say dem return to power.

“Every vote cast for me happun in di face of intimidation and risk of personal harm. Every such vote must count." He add.

Meanwhile,

NNPP win Kano, Zamfara govnor lose election bid and Adamawa result na inconclusive

Wetin we call dis foto, Polling unit for Nigeria election

A major upset happun for Kano state, northern-Nigeria. Di relatively new New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, defeat di ruling All progressives Congress, APC party to win di govnorship seat for Kano – di kontri largest state and economic hub of di north.

Di NNPP candidate Abba Kabir Yusuf beat im closest challenger, di candidate of di APC wit 1,019,602 votes.

Similar upsets happun for Sokoto state, wia di APC candidate defeat APC for dia stronghold to get di govnorship seat.

Also for Zamfara state, di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) govnorship candidate Dauda Lawal unseat di sitting govnor Bello Matawalle.

Di Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declare Lawal govrnor-elect wit a total of 377,726 votes, afta e defeat Matawalle of di ruling APC wey get 311,976 for di election.

For Adamawa state wey di competition dey tight between APC and PDP, di electoral body declare di election inconclusivesake of di margin of votes.

For di results wey dem announce, APC candidate for di state, Senator Aishatu Dahiru alias Binani poll 390,275, while di incumbent Govnor Ahmadu Fintiri score 421, 524 votes.

Many interests dey dis state because if di APC candidate win, e go be first time for di history of Nigeria wey woman go ever dey elected into di office of a govnor.

INEC bin also suspend di collation of di Governorship election results for some parts of Abia and Enugu States.

Abia state electoral officer, Professor Nnenna, announce say collation of results for di state govnorship results go remain suspended till on Tuesday 21 2023.

According to Professor Nnenna, dem get di order from Inec national headquarters to suspend collation of results from Obingwa local goment area of di state afta jaguda pipo invade dia office dia.

26-year-old Rukayat Shittu win for Kwara state House of Assembly

Wia dis foto come from, Rukayat Shittu/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, 26 year old Rukayat Shittu go represent Owode Onire constituency for di Kwara state House of Assembly

Also for di state assembly elections, 26-year-old Rukayat Shittu, candidate of di APC surprise pipo wit her win into di Kwara state House of Assembly.

She go represent Owode/Onire constituency, Asa local goment area of Kwara State.

Wia dis foto come from, Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Sen. Nnamani lose Enugu senatorial seat

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani wey dey represent Enugu East for di National Assembly lose im Senatorial bid to di candidate of Labour Party, Kelvin Chukwu wey poll 69,136 votes.

Nnamani score 48,701 votes.

Nnamani wey be candidate of di PDP no dey hide im support for di APC President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Inec bin move di election from 25 February sake of say jaguda pipo kill di first candidate of LP few days to di election.

Dem shoot and burn Oyibo Chukwu inside im campaign vehicle and LP replace am wit im younger brother Kelvin.