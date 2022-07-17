How Nigeria, South Africa odas perform for African Track Cycling Championship 2022

4 hours wey don pass

By Tamara Ebiwei

Di African Track Cycling Championship wey Nigeria host for di Velodrome, inside di Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, end on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

South Africa beat evribodi to win di championships with 20 gold, 13 silver and 9 bronze.

South Africa balance ontop di medal table wit a total of 42 medals.

Egypt na second wit 8 gold, 8 silver and 10 bronze totalling 26 medals

Algeria finish third wit 5 gold, 5 silver and 7 bronze wey total 17 medals.

How Nigeria, oda West Africa kontries perform

Nigeria wey be di host kontri finish fourth for di Championships, dem win 4 gold, 7 silver and 6 bronze, a total of 17 medals.

Team Nigeria happiness be say dem beat Morocco wey get only 13 medals, Benin Republic wey win only one bronze and Cote d'Ivoire wey manage win one bronze medal too.

E get some West African kontris wey no enta medal table at all, e mean say dem no win anytin.

Di kontris na Burkina Faso, Togo, Niger Republic, Guinea.

Ghana no show face sake of say dia Passports dey UK Embassy as dem wan get visas for di Commonwealth Games wey go happun July 28-8 August for Birmingham.

Cameroon too no show face, dem no reply di invitation to attend di competition.

No be only West African kontris perform poorly becos Tunisia, Rwanda and Zimbabwe cari empty hand dey go back dia kontris.

How important dis Championship be?

Dis championships dey important sake of say na part of di African qualifiers for Cycling for di 2024 Olympics for Paris, France.

Di athletes as dem dey compete so don gets some points wey fit cari dem go di Olympics.

Di about 150 cyclists from 16 kontris compete for Elite Men and Women, Junior Boys and Girls categories of Team and Individual races.

Team Pursuit, Team Sprint and Team Time Trial, Individual Pursuit, Sprint and Time Trial.

Cycling Federation of Nigeria President, Giandomenico Massari dey hustle to get plenti points so dat di team fit qualify for dia first Olympics.

Na di second time Nigeria dey host dis event, di first time na for 2018 and Nigeria win dat year.

See some fine fine fotos of di championships

Cyclists pose wit dia medals

Ese Ekpeseraye win Gold for Nigeria

