'My wife die of heart attack ontop debts to buy dis house, years afta we neva see am'

Wetin we call dis foto, Di Housing Units afta 10 years

"Wen my wife buy di place, dem assure her say she go get di house and at di end, afta many years no house, di pipo no refund di money, and di tin contribute to her death, she die of heart issue as she bin dey tink too much about dis house mata".

Na so Mr Ada-Samuel, late Madam Nancy husband tell BBC Pidgin as im tori about how im wife key into one housing scheme wey no work out.

For Nigeria, several ways dey to own your own house, one na through di housing scheme of di Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

Na one of dis housing schemes - Good Homes Housing Scheme - Late Mrs Nancy Ada-Samuel, wey be Director, Federal Ministry of Labour for Gombe State do, but she no see di house until she die.

According to her husband, im late wife take loan from bank, she also invest all her personal money for di housing scheme but dem neva see anytin until today.

Mr Ada-Samuel wey be retired civil servant say im wife die for November 2020 and almost two years afta her death, dem neva see any sign of house or hear anytin positive, im no even know as di mata dey go.

"Up until now, even us wey she leave behind, we no know di situation of tins, e be like say we no go fit do anytin about am. Na very pathetic situation and e no dey fair at all.

For di developers to collect pipo money for dat kain long period, dem no refund di money, di houses no dey, na great sign of inhumanity

I no get anytin to hide and I no dey lie, my wife put her money for di Federal Goment and Good Homes Housing Scheme and afta many years as me and you dey tok now, notin dey to show for am until di time wey she die.

She die for November 2020 and she invest for di two bedrooms and a parlour, afta di initial deposit, di remaining deductions suppose to be from her salary, apart from di Bank loan wey she collect, she pay her personal cash too"

Oga Samuel tok say goment don betray di trust wey dem get as civil servants and senior citizens of di kontri and dem dey stranded as dem no prepare for alternative.

"We no make alternative arrangement sake of say we believe goment for wetin we don invest on, and we end up wit notin and no alternative arrangement, we bin get confidence for goment and di pipo wey collect di money."

Wetin we call dis foto, Di Housing Units afta 10 years

Late Madam Nancy Ada Samuel na just one out of over a hundred Federal Housing Scheme Subscribers wey partner wit 'Good Homes' Developers to deliver di project according to Chairman of di Body of Subscribers dem, Emeka Anuna.

Anuna tell BBC Pidgin say, di about 159 subscribers pay different-different amounts to Good Homes account according to di type of house dem subscribe for, like two and three bedroom blocks of Flats and Duplex.

"As at di last count, di developers don collect 392,992,000.00 (Three Hundred and Ninety-Two million, Nine Hundred and Ninety-Two Thousand Naira Only) and dem promise to deliver di houses in six months, some of us don wait for10 years odas don wait for eight years depending on wen dem subscribe but up until now, we neva see even common batcher." Anuna tok.

E say many civil servants join di Goment Housing Scheme becos dem trust di system and as Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and di Trade Union Congress (TUC) bin also dey involved for di scheme.

Wetin we call dis foto, Update letter from di Senior Business Developer of Good Homes, Mr Alex Onaiwu to one of di subscribers Olusegun Awoyeye about im suppose house.

Wetin we call dis foto, Foto wey show subscriber receipt for di house

Wetin we call dis foto, Protesting Good Homes subscriber carri placard

On Monday, 20th June, 2022, subscribers cari 'we no go gree' waka enta di Federal Capital Territory Development Administration (FCDA) to protest di delay and to see di Minister Muhammed Musa Bello.

Di protest waka wey di civil servants cari go FCT Minister office no be di first time and di minister bin no dey around to see dem.

However, some of im aides promise to deliver dia message to di FCT Oga and dem promise say minister go see dem within di week.

But wen BBC Pidgin later ask chairman Mr Anuna how di meeting waka, e say e get K-leg.

"We neva still see di minister , but we give am until Wednesday dis week if minister no see us and im refuse to address our demands we dey go back dia to kontinu to protest until Nigeria workers get justice from dem," e tok.

E add say dem don send many letters to di minister since 2019 and uptil now, notin don happun.

Di last letter dem send na on Thursday.

Meanwhile, dem cari complain go give president of di Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba on Thursday 23rd June, 2022 sake of say di labour union follow for di mata.

Oga Ayuba Wabba say " NLC dey in agreement wit di subscribers, make goment answer dem quick-quick through a resolution mechanism, I stand wit dem" e tok.

Wetin we call dis foto, Subscribers dey protest against 'Good Homes' for front of FCT Minister Muhammed Musa Bello office on Monday, 20th June 2022

'Ten years and counting'

Wetin we call dis foto, Civil servants wey dey protest about di housing scheme

Dis particular housing scheme start under former President Goodluck Jonathan for 2012 and di former FCT Minister, Bala Mohammed.

On July 12, 2013, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) represent federal goment and dem sign agreement wit Good Homes Development Limited.

Di aim na to develop mass housing scheme for Nigerian workers wey include di Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and di Trade Union Congress (TUC) for one land wey dey for Apo-Tayfi District, afta Apo Mechanic Village, FCT Abuja, Nigeria capital.

Di agreement be say Good Homes go be di property developer wey go deliver di housing units to subscribers wey don pay di required fees.

Some of di subscribers allege say Good Homes Developers promise di subscribers say di housing unit go dey ready in six months.

But afta eight-10 years of waiting, no subscribers don receive any house and no bodi don get dia money back dem allege.

Di Abuja own na di pilot project, dem design am to go round di kontri for civil servants.

Subscribers dey different parts of di kontri.

Chairman of di subscribers Emeka Annuna allege say di developers Good Homes don dey resell di land to oda unsuspecting subscribers"

"Our members dey suffer serious hardship, becos of dis, some don die, some get stroke and most of us go soon retire while some of us don already retire wit empty hand."

Annuna add say make di FCT Minister hear dia cry and revoke di land from Good Homes and give dem directly to develop am according to di FCDA approved master plan.

Wetin we call dis foto, Good Homes Corporate Office, Abuja

BBC Pidgin make contact wit di Good Homes Company to try to hear from dem. We meet di Senior Business Development Manager, Mr Alex Onaiwu on Monday 20th June, 2022, afta di civil servants protest, to hear dia side of di tori.

Mr Alex bin invite our correspondent to come dia office, but wen im reach dia, e say e no get anytin to tok.

All oda efforts to get dem no work out.

Meanwhile BBC Pidgin also try to reach di FCT minister office to get reaction from dem but dem no respond.