How gunmen behead popular businessman for Anambra

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, File foto

30 minutes wey don pass

Gunmen don cut off di head of a popular business man for Anambra state, Southeast Nigeria, police don confam.

Di victim na Nelson Achukwu, one former Lawmaker from Nnewi South Local goment area of di state.

Police don confam di latest killing to BBC on Wednesday as insecurity palava dey worsen.

Dis dey happun just weeks afta di killing and beheading of serving lawmaker, Okechukwu Okoye.

How e happun

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nelson Achukwu na pesin wey dey live wit disability wey some pipo bin first kidnap some months ago.

Tori be say di gunmen accuse am of giving information to military pipo.

But dem later release am afta some weeks.

But Tochukwu Ikenga, police toktok pesin for Anambra state say afta di first incident di gunmen come kidnap Achukwu again for im house of Mkpor community.

“Dem abduct di victim at about 10:15Pm for im house on 9th of June and we bin dey make efforts to rescue am before dis unfortunate development.

“We see im deadi body between di boundary of Uke and Ukpor.

“We still dey carry on wit our investigation and we go ensure say di culprits face di law."

Last incident of beheading for Anambra

Wia dis foto come from, SOLUDO TV

For May 2022 tori come out say ‘Unknown gunmen’ kill one member of Anambra State House of Assembly, Okechukwu Okoye.

Kidnappers bin gbab di lawmaker, wey dey popularly known as "Okey Di Okay" on 15 May, 2022.

E happun, along Aguluzigbo Umiona, Aguata LGA, according wetin police confam to BBC Pidgin.

"While di operation to rescue Okey still dey go on, pipo see one headless body and later police recover di body along Nnobi, Ideani road," police tok.

Dun gunmen also kill Cyril Chiegboka, one of di aide of Okoye. Dem bin kidnap di two of dem.

Who be Nelson Emeka Achukwu?

Nelson Emeka Achikwu come from Ukpor for Nnewi South LGA, wey pipo know as 'Ogbatulenyi'.

Im na lawyer and politician

Im attend Nnamdi Azikiwe University for Awka

Achukwu become member of di Anambra state House of Assembly for 2003.

Wetin Govnor Charles Soludo don do

Wia dis foto come from, ABSV

Di murder of Okechukwu Okoye bin attract global condemnation. Di tin attract pipo attention to wetin dey happun for Anambra state.

Dis na despite all effort by di state to beg di gunmen to stop dia attacks. Di govnor hold prayers, meeting wit stakeholders and security oga dem.

E later visit Ipob leader, Nnamdi Kanu for prison wia e beg am to make broadcast to im supporters to stop all dia attacks for Southeast.

Wen di incident happun Soludo condemn am den place 10 million Naira reward for any valuable info to track di killers of Okoye.

But since den, di attacks dem still dey go on.

Insecurity for Southeast

Security for Southeast Nigeria don increase sake of attacks by gunmen and jaguda pipo for different states for di region.

Anambra state in particular don suffer di most attack for di region.

Majority of di attack na against innocent citizens, security agencies, goment facilities.

As di gunmen kill Okoye and im aide Cyril Chiegboka dem still continue to go afta goment pipo for di state.

Afta some hours later gunmen kidnap Uzozie Chukwujekwu, di special adviser to di former chairman of Nnewi South Local goment area.

Dem kill im only son for di attack.