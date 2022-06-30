UK move Sen. Ekweremadu, wife ‘Organ Harvesting' case to anoda court, deny Beatrice bail

60-year-old Ekweremadu and im 55-year-old wife chop di arrest last week afta investigation by di UK Metropolitan Police Specialist team.

13 minutes wey don pass

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and im wife Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu gatz remain UK Police custody, court rule for a second time on Thursday.

Di Nigerian couple appear before London court on June 30 to continue hearing on ‘Organ Harvesting plan’ charge.

Metropolitan Police last week arrest Senator Ekweremadu and im wife Beatrice.

Dem dey face charge for arranging to bring one pikin to di UK for organ donation.

On Thursday 23 June, wen di politician and im wife first appear before Uxbridge Magistrates' Court, dem rule say di two go dey UK Police custody till 7th July.

A week later, di court sit again based on accelerated hearing ontop di mata.

Dis time di court order di two to continue to remain behind bars until dia next hearing.

Di court tell say dem go hold Senator Ekweremadu case next for Westminster Magistrates court on 7th July.

Ekweremadu stand for dock wearing a grey tracksuit and bin dey hold bible.

Part of di alleged offences wey dem claim say di Sentaor commit happun for abroad.

Dat na why dem say dem must get consent of di Attorney-General before dem continue di case.

Dem no make any bail application for Ekweremadu, so e go remain for custody, BBC Pidgin tori pesin dey report.

Ekweremadu and im wife dey face charge of conspiracy to arrange or facilitate di travel of anoda person for exploitation under di Modern Slavery Act 2015.

Senator Ekweremadu wife, Beatrice argument fail

Ekweremadu wife Beatrice, appear later for court sake of di delay in her transport from prison.

Court refuse di 55-year-old woman bail. Di woman stand inside di dock wearing black shirt and trousers.

Beatrice lawyer argue say while her husband chop conspiracy accuse wey require Attorney General consent, di wife charge no require same consent.

Di lawyer add say e dey di jurisdiction of di central criminal court to continue.

E propose bail application but prosecution counsel oppose di bail.

Lawyer wey dey prosecute di cae tok say di defendant [Beatrice Ekweremadu] na flight risk based on di strength of evidence wey dey available.

Di court tell Beatrice say dem refuse her application and transfer her case to di Westminster Magistrates court.

Dem also fix 7 July as hearing day.

Ekweremadu wey dey 60 years and im 55-year-old wife chop arrest afta investigation wey UK Metropolitan Police Specialist team do.

How Met Police arrest Ekweremadu, im wife Beatrice

Wia dis foto come from, Ike Ekweremadu/Facebook

Met Police tok for inside one statement wey dem share wit BBC Pidgin say:

"Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55 [born 10th Sepember, 1966] of Nigeria dey charged wit conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of anoda pesin with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

Ike Ekweremadu, 60 [born 12th May, 1962] of Nigeria dey charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of anoda pesin wit a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting," di statement tok.

Met Police say dem don remand di suspects for custody and dem go appear for Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court later today.

Dem launch di investigation afta detectives dey alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022.

Di Met Police say dem don safeguard di child and dem dey work closely wit partners for more support.

Dem no give di gender of di child wey di suspects won harvest im organ.

"As criminal proceedings don dey go on, we no go provide further details," di Met Police tok.

Ike Ekweremadu na former Nigerian Deputy Senate President.

Di serving lawmaker na ogbonge politician for Nigeria and im don dey Senate since 2003.

Ekweremadu na from Enugu State and im serve as di Deputy Senate President for 6th, 7th and 8th Nigerian Senate.

Di Senator hold both bachelor's and master's degree in law from di University of Nigeria and dem call am to bar in 1987.

Wetin be organ harvesting?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Organ harvesting essentially na ‘killing on demand’, dis na di selling and transplanting of organs of victims.

Na wetin international society for human right tok.

Dem say organ harvesting dey take place for various kontries for di world, especially in China, India, and on the Sinai Peninsula.

Organ harvesting simply mean di surgical procedure wey go illegally remove organs or tissues for reuse, mainly for organ transplantation.

Sometimes e dey happun against di will of di organ owner.

E also mean di removal, preservation and use of human organs and tissue from di bodies of di recently dead pesin to be used in surgical transplants on di living.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu profile

Wia dis foto come from, Ike Ekweremadu

Ike Ekweremadu na former Nigerian Deputy Senate President.Di lawmaker na ogbonge politician for Nigeria and im don dey Senate since 2003.

Ekweremadu na from Enugu State and im serve as di Deputy Senate President for 6th, 7th and 8th Senate.

Di Senator hold both bachelor's and master's degree in law from di University of Nigeria and dem call am to bar in 1987.Im also hold Doctor of Philosophy degree in law from di University of Abuja.

Di politician belong to di opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Ekweremadu bin get di ambition to contest for di 2023 governorship election for Enugu but im withdraw from di PDP primaries hours before di election.