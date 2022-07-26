NLC strike: ASUU Strike, EndSARS, Fuel Subsidy, nationwide protests in Nigeria

NLC protest on ASUU strike, some nationwide protests wey shake Nigeria

26 July 2022

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) members go enta road to protest ASUU strike across di kontri from today.

One Monday 25 July, NLC say dem don fully mobilise all dia affiliates across sectors for total shut down of di economy on Tuesday.

Di two-day nationwide protest be sake of di over five months strike by di Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

NLC President say “Di protest wey dey happun NLC move against goment actions wey lead to our universities to shut down"

"And our kids stay for house instead make dem go to school." Ayuba Waba tok.

All di NLC affiliates and dia members wey be part of dem dey directly involve for di strike.

NLC na umbrella union of Nigeria civil servants.

Nigeria Labour Congress say dem fit begin a three-day warning strike from Thursday afta di countrywide demonstrations.

Indefinite strike alias down tool till further notice fit follow, dem warn.

But dat na if President Muhammadu Buhari goment fail to resolve di mata by di end of di NLC warning strike.

Some nationwide protests wey don shake Nigeria

Endsars Protest

One major nationwide protest wey bin happun for di history of Nigeria be di Endsars protest wey start on Saturday 2, October, 2020.

Dis na afta youths enter street to demand make goment scrap di Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS unit of di Police.

Afta days of demonstrations, gomment disband di police SARS unit, ask youth to stop street protests and constructively engage goment to find solutions.

Jaguda pipo later hijack di protest, loot property and destroy gomment facility join.

Many lives dey lost for di event. Di protest bin gather interest from across di world.

Occupy Nigeria protest

Anoda protest wey shake di kontri na di January 2012 Occupy Nigeria protest against di increase of fuel price.

For weeks, pipo siddon for road from different part of di kontri, dey protest.

Di protest force goment to reduce fuel price go down small.

Bring Back our Girls

Bring Back Our Girls protest be one oda ogbonge protest wey kontinue to dey happun for di kontri since 2014.

Di protest start afta Boko Haram kidnap 276 school girls for Chibok, Borno state. Di protest na one of di way wey Nigerians put pressure for goment head.

Although all di students never dey return to Nigeria, some of dem don collect freedom.

June 12 protest

After Nigeria collect independent and military take over power, protest still continue.

Kontri pipo protest afta goment cancel di 1993 election wey dem say Moshood Kashimawo Abiola (MKO) win.