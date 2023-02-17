How cancer patient catch 'uncontrollable' Irish accent

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

One US man bin develop "uncontrollable Irish accent" afta e collect im prostate cancer diagnosis. Dis na even though im neva go Ireland according to researchers.

Di British Medical Journal report say di North Carolina man wey bin dey im 50s fit don get foreign accent syndrome (FAS).

Di rare syndrome give di man wey no get immediate family from Ireland di accent wey remain till e die.

Plenti similar cases don dey recorded worldwide for recent years.

Di case bin dey studied and reported for collabo between Duke University for North Carolina and di Carolina Urologic Research Center for South Carolina.

Di report authors say, "to our knowledge, dis na di first case of FAS describe for patient with prostrate cancer and di third describe for patient with malignancy".

Dem no tok about di man name and nationality for di report.

Dem say e live for England for im 20s and get friends and distant relatives for Ireland but add say e neva previously speak wit di foreign accent.

Di researchers tok for di report say, "im accent bin dey uncontrollable, present for all settings and gradually become quick," and add say e first start 20 months into im treatment.

Even as im condition bin dey worse, di accent remain till e die months later.

Di report say, "e no get any neurological examination abnormalities, psychiatric history or MRI of di brain abnormalities wen di symptoms start".

"Even with chemotherapy im prostate cancer progress wey lead to multifocal brain metastases and e ftit don get paraneoplastic ascending paralysis wey cause im death".

Di researchers suspect say na condition wey dem call paraneoplastic neurological disorder (PND) na im cause di voice change.

PND dey happun wen cancer patients immune system start to attack parts of dia brain as well as dia muscles, nerves and spinal cord.

Oda pipo wey suffer FAS tell BBC say e dey give dem goosebumps like dem dey hear stranger for di house wen dem tok.

For 2006, one UK woman Linda Walker suffer from stroke and discover say she come get Jamaican type accent.

One of di first cases on record na for 1941 wen one young Norrweigian woman develop German accent afta bomb hit am for World War II air raid.