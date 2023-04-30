Meet di 20 year old wey dey build robots and electric cars

"In di next ten years, I wan turn cars wey dey use fuel for Africa road’s to electric cars wey no go dey emit smoke."

Dat na tori of 20 year old Joshua Olaiya wey be sef-made robotics engineer. Im dey also build electric powered cars and oda electronics.

Di secondary school leaver say e venture into robotics from di age of 13 and don produce different products wey fit aid di activities of human beings.

"I dey draw my work by my sef for computer wit software and follow dat pattern to build di physical product” na wetin Joshua tok.

Joshua say e dey concerned wit di level of smoke wey cars on di roads dey bring out, say e wan change dat era and begin produce electric cars.

Some of im products na hand gesture robot wey fit assist pipo living wit disability.

Joshua say “I don build spider robot wey go dey help security teams do spy work undetected”.

Di robot dey built wit drone technology and robotics according to am.

E add say e build Fire fighter robot wey fit help fire fighters maneuver stubborn fire scenes.

According to amm, di robot go fit waka enta fire scenes, help save lives and move heavy stuff wey fit dey block road.

Joshua say im don complete some of him products, some still dey go through di process and im still get plenti oda inventions for im head wey e wan complete in di nearest future.

My future projects

One of my recent projects na electric motor and bike wey no go dey emit smoke like cars wey dey for Nigeria road.

Wen e complete di two dem go dey run on battery and solar energy. Di solar panel go dey collect power from di sun.

Joshua say “di target na to reduce cars wey dey emit smoke for our roads and replace dem wit electric cars wey no dey comot smoke”.

E add say “You know say these smoke follow dey cause global warming, I wan contribute my quota to mankind by producing products wey go help stop global warming”.

United Nations say coal, oil and gas emissions follow for 75% of causes of global warming and climate change, say di three dey contribute to greenhouse gas emissions globally.

“In future I dey hope to get my own aircraft making company and I go dey build robots wey go dey helep human beings” na so Joshua tok.

E say e dey source im materials from di streets and dump sites and most times dey buy tools from di online market to aid im work.