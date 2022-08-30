Ronaldo fit leave Man Utd dis week, Newcastle wan sign Bakayoko

Wetin we call dis foto, Cristiano Ronaldo

53 minutes wey don pass

Chelsea go follow up di £70m signing of Leicester French defender Wesley Fofana, 21, by pushing to get transfer of Barcelona Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, over di line.

Di Blues also wan sign Everton's 21-year-old English winger Anthony Gordon dis week. (Guardian)

Tottenham dey in talks about potential loan move for Leeds United and Wales winger Daniel James, 24, before Thursday 23:00 BST transfer deadline. (Fabrizio Romano)

Meanwhile, Spurs don reignite dia interest in Atletico Madrid versatile Belgium midfielder Yannick Carrasco, 28. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Cristiano Ronaldo fit leave Manchester United for Napoli this week. United Portugal forward, 37 start just one Premier League game dis season. (Metro)

Aston Villa have "strong interest" for Brighton boss Graham Potter as potential replacement for Steven Gerrard, who lose three of im first four league games dis season. (Football Insider)

Newcastle dey keen on Chelsea French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 28, who dey on two-year loan for AC Milan. Nottingham Forest also dey keen. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Crystal Palace don make £27m offer to buy Chelsea's 22-year-old England midfielder Conor Gallagher, who impress while on loan with di Eagles for 2021-22. (Times - subscription required)

Arsenal Spain defender Hector Bellerin, 27, fit join Real Betis, where e dey on loan last season. Bellerin neva play for di Gunners since May 2021. (Estadio Deportivo - in Spanish)

Barcelona and the Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, go remain for di club despite link with Manchester United and Chelsea during dis summer transfer window. (Football Espana)

Aston Villa and Wolves both dey interested in signing West Ham's English defender Craig Dawson, 32. (Sun)

Juventus go try sign Aston Villa Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz, 24, if dey no fit strike agreement with Paris St-Germain for Argentina Leandro Paredes, 28. (Sky Sport Italia - in Italian)

Liverpool and the Netherlands Under-21s defender Sepp van den Berg, 20, dey set to join Schalke on loan. (The Athletic - subscription required)

Leicester City dey in talks with Schalke to sign Morocco midfielder Amine Harit, 25. (Sky Sports)