‘Dem born me for US but Ghana dey feel like home’- Boy wey win unicycle medals for Ghana

Wia dis foto come from, William Haun/Twitter

one hour wey don pass

Ghanaians for social media make excited after one white boy, Trey Haun win two medals for Ghana in de Unicycling World Championships wey dey happen for France.

Dis be de first time Ghana dey win medal in de competition. De 16 year old win silver medal in de 30m Wheel Walk Race for 15-16 year male.

Wey he San win bronze medal in de 50m One-Wheel Race for 15-16 year male.

Trey Haun den en family dey live for Nalerigu, North East Region of Ghana.

He talk to BBC Pidgin how although dem born am for US, Ghana dey feel like home.

“Originally I dey come from US, dem born me for US. I no be Ghanaian citizen by birth but I live Ghana for long, Ghana dey feel like home” Trey Haun talk BBC Pidgin.

He explain say everyone just make happy and proud, dem surprise say I represent Ghana. Some people give example say countries for Europe go recruit West Africans.

For example “if someone from Burkina Faso dey play football, dem go make am French citizen so say he go play give dem. So me too I fit do that den torrent Ghana” he add.

Another thing which make am possible for him to represent Ghana be say de competition allow make people represent dia country of birth or official residence.

Sake of that he decide to represent Ghana which be where he dey reside for close to 8 years now.

“When we go de competition, we find out say we fit represent our country of birth or were we dey stay, so I choose de country I dey live for which be Ghana” Trey talk.

Wia dis foto come from, William Haun/Twitter

In de viral pictures wey circulate, Trey dey wear Black Star Jersey, he explain how dis happen.

“Before we go go de competition, we buy two jerseys. Ghana no get unicycling team so we go buy football jerseys.” “But that represent Ghana well sake of de country be famous for dia football team.”

Trey return Ghana after de UNICON20 competition with de two medals which he present to de traditional Overlord of Mamprugu.

Dem hold huge parade give am to welcome him back to Nalerigu after he make Ghana proud.

“When I return from de unicycling competition to Nalerigu, I make surprised at de reception dem give me” he explain.

“Everyone make excited, dem make very proud say I win medals for de competition. Dem do big parade for town, we go de Chief palace wey we show am de medals.”

‘Ghanaians be nice people’

Wia dis foto come from, William Haun/Twitter

Typical day Nalerigu be say Trey go take en unicycle den go find en friends.

He talk say “we go go de school ride for de kids to enjoy, e be nice to make dem see sometin dem no see before.”

“I make chaw friends wey I teach some of dem how to unicycle” he reveal. For him, de people of Ghana and dia culture be very nice.

“One thing I like about Ghana be say everyone be very friendly. If u lost for bush wey you find village, dem go give you water, help you den tins - dem be nice” Trey talk.

“Ghana de culture be nice, de food be nice” he reveal.

“I like groundnut soup den kenkey, my father be more of fufu person but me I like kenkey.”

Trey dey speak Mampruli small small, that be de main language for North East Region.

In terms of school, he dey live for Ghana but he dey do en studies online wit some American school.

“I go do my classes dem submit tins to teachers for US.”

Trey teach some of en friends for Nalerigu how to ride de unicycle, wey he go like continue to teach people how to unicycle.