'Na dirty game' Prince Harry tok for dia new Netflix trailer

Author, Sean Coughan

Role, Royal correspondent

6 December 2022, 07:35 WAT New Informate 2 hours wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Netflix

Prince Harry don tok of di "leaking and... planting of stories" as part of a "dirty game" inside one new trailer for di Harry and Meghan series for Netflix.

E describe di "pain and suffering of women wey marry into dis institution" as e refer to im wife, Meghan, and mama, Princess Diana, and dia experience of royal life.

Di issue of di royals and race na also sometin wey dem raise, with one commentator wey say: "Na about hatred. Na about race."

Di six-part series go begin on Thursday.

Di latest trailer from di Duke and Duchess of Sussex reveal a series of hard-hitting comments wey show no sign of offering any olive branch to di Royal Family.

Instead commentary dey wey claim say "war bin dey against Meghan to suit oda pipo agenda".

Wia dis foto come from, Netflix Wetin we call dis foto, Kiss and tell: Di Netflix series dey promise an inside story of di couple relationship

Over one picture of senior royals for di Buckingham Palace balcony, Prince Harry say: "Hierarchy dey for di family. You know, leaking dey, but dem dey also plant stories."

Dem no allow Prince Harry and Meghan, wey no longer be "working royals", for di symbolic balcony for di late Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee.

One trailer last week draw comments about di choice of one picture of Catherine, Princess of Wales and dis latest teaser include anoda picture of her, alongside Camilla, di Queen Consort, and Sophie, di Countess of Wessex.

Dem dey release di series in two sections of three episodes, di first on 8 December for 08.00am, and den a week later for 15 December.

Di latest trailer show di couple tok about dia difficult relationship with oda royals, di media and di public - wey end with Prince Harry and Meghan moving to America.

E begin with how di public warmly receive Meghan - treat her like a "royal rock star".

But den e suggest say "everytin change", with Prince Harry dey tok of leaks and planting stories.

Christopher Bouzy, wey found one company wey specialise in tackling social media misinformation, appear for di trailer and say: "Na about hatred. Na about race."

Mr Bouzy don be supporter of Meghan and warn about online attacks against her.

Wia dis foto come from, Netflix

Di trailer link Meghan experience to di pressure wey Princess Diana face as e use image dem of ogbonge press attention surrounding her - as Meghan say "I realise, dem go never protect you".

"We know di full truth," Prince Harry tok at di end, e introduce di series wey go get a 15 rating, wit warning from Netflix series say e deal with "discrimination".

But questions don dey raised on social media about some of di footage dem show for di trailer - with some of di pictures wey come from events wey no involve di Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

One brief image of photographers wey dey rush to take pictures na sometin dem claim on Twitter say dem film for Crawley Magistrates Court, rather dan for one event wey involve di couple. We reach out to Netflix for comment.

Wia dis foto come from, Netflix Wetin we call dis foto, Di Netflix series show a clip of photographers dey rush to take pictures

Buckingham Palace never officially respond to di latest glimpse of di revelations ahead from di Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

But e dey likely say concern go dey about wetin di accusations fit be and whether di Harry and Meghan show go overshadow di efforts of oda royals.

Di TV show before Christmas go dey followed by di publication of Prince Harry memoir for di new year.

Last week, dem release one teaser for di Netlix series at di same time as wey Prince Harry brother, di Prince of Wales, dey US to present im Earthshot environmental prize.

Di documentary promise a "behind closed doors" account of why Prince Harry and Meghan step back from royal duties for 2020 - and audience go dey look to see if dem go say more about di issues wey dey raised inside di interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan don describe a lonely and isolated life within di Royal Family and bin complain about a lack of support.

She also suggest say one unnamed family member bin ask "how dark" dia son Archie skin fit be.

Di trailer for di upcoming documentary dey come up against a backdrop of a race palava ova comments to one black British guest for Buckingham Palace.

Lady Susan Hussey, Prince William godmother, stand down from her honorary palace duties last week afta Ngozi Fulani, di founder of di charity Sistah Space, describe how dem repeatedly ask wia she "really" come from for one reception.