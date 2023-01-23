Everton sack Frank Lampard as manager

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Frank Lampard

33 minutes wey don pass

Everton don sack manager Frank Lampard afta less dan one year wey e dey in charge for Goodison Park.

Defeat to dia fellow strugglers West Ham United on Saturday be Everton ninth loss for di 12 Premier League games.

Dem be di second from bottom of di table wit 15 points from 20 matches, above Southampton on goal difference.

Former England midfielder Lampard, wey be 44, bin replace Rafael Benitez for January 2022 wit di team 16th for di table and help Everton to avoid relegation.