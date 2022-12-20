'We no owe doctors money' - Abia state goment tok as Nigerian doctors threaten nationwide strike

National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) say dem go go nationwide strike if Abia state goment no pay doctors for di state.

NARD claim say Abia state goment dey owe doctors for di state up to 24 months salary and dem refuse to pay.

Di national president of NARD, Dr. Emeka Innocent Orji, tell BBC say: “If di goment of Abia state refuse to clear dis arears, make nobody dey surprise if we get nationwide shut down of health services becos of dis. Dat na why we get association, injury to one na injury to all.”

Dr Orji say Abia state goment dey owe doctors and health workers for Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ASUTH) not less dan 24 moths salary while dem dey owe doctors for di state Health Management Board 13 months pay.

Orji say goment bin promise to pay di doctors two-two months salary afta doctors union for di state bin go strike for some months, but later dem say “no money.”

E add say dia main worry now be say di current Abia state goment go leave office for May 2023 and e go difficult for new goment to pay dis kain debt.

Goment no owe anybody

Reacting to di claim of di doctors for di state, Abia state goment tell BBC say dem no dey owe anybody for di state.

Di state commissioner for Information, Eze Chikamnaayi, say e no get any civil servant for di state wey di goment dey owe.

“ We get doctors wey dey directly under di employment of ministry of health, we no dey owe dem one kobo,” e add.

E come explain add say, di pipo wey dey get salary wahala for di state na pipo wey dey work under parastatals for di state.

According to Oga Chikamnaayo, e no be di responsibility of di goment to pay pipo wey dey work wit parastatal becos according to di laws wey set dem up. Dem dey semi-autonomous.

Semi-autonomous mean say di parastatal suppose generate dia own income wey dem go use pay dia staff even as dem make money for goment, meanwhile goment go pay dem subvention or grant to take support dem.

Dis one mean say as Abia State University Teaching Hospital and Health Management Board be parastatal, dem dey semi-autonomous. Diafore dem suppose make enough money to pay di staff including doctors.

“Every university hospital dey collect subvention from goment including ASUTH,” im add.

For di case of ASUTH, e say no dey generate any money and still dem dey over staffed, dem get many consultants.

“Instead of dem to now play dia part as independent entity, dem go depend only on dat small money wey dem dey call subvention wey goment suppose give dem.

“So you employ doctor for Abia State Teaching Hospital today, dat same doctor go go open im own hospital somewhere for Aba.