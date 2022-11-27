Wetin each kontri for di World Cup need to qualify for round of 16

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, ﻿Reigning champions France don qualify for di World Cup round of 16

one hour wey don pass

Reinging champions France na di first kontri to qualify for di round of 16 for Fifa World Cup for Qatar.

So wetin oda kontris need now to qualify for dia World Cup group and keep dia dream alive.

Di ansa dey inside dis tori.

QUALIFIED (1/16): France

ELIMINATED (1/16): Qatar

TIEBREAKERS

If two or more teams dey levelled on points, dis na how dem go separate dem:

1) Overall group goal difference

2) Overall group goals scored

3) Head to head (H2H) result

4) H2H goal difference for all matches between di teams if dem still dey levelled

5) H2H goals scored for all matches between di teams if dem still dey levelled

6) Fair play points

7) Drawing of lots

Fifa 2022 World Cup Fixtures, group table and live results 18th November 2022

GROUP A Remaining fixtures Tuesday (4pm): Ecuador vs Senegal, Netherlands vs Qatar

Wetin we call dis foto, ﻿Di top two teams go qualify for round of 16

Netherlands: Dem dey guaranteed to qualify wit a win/draw vs Qatar. Go also qualify wit defeat if Ecuador win.

If Netherlands lose and Ecuador-Senegal play draw, Ecuador go win di group wit five points, both Netherlands and Senegal go get four points:

- Netherlands go definitely qualify if dem lose to Qatar by one goal.

- If Netherlands lose to Qatar by two goals den e come down to goals scored for di group. If dem dey level, Netherlands go finish second on head-to-head.

- Netherlands no go qualify if dem lose by three or more goals.

If both Netherlands and Ecuador lose, second place go dey decided on goal difference and den goals scored between di two teams, wey currently dey identical; if di record finish identical, den second place go dey decided on fair play (yellow and red cards).

Ecuador: Dem dey guaranteed to qualify wit a win/draw vs. Senegal. If dem lose, dem fit only qualify if Netherlands also lose and den dem gatz apply di above goal-difference scenario.

If both Netherlands and Ecuador win, first place go dey decided on goal difference and den goals scored. If dem be di same, den first place go dey decided on fair play points.

Senegal: Go definitely qualify if dem win vs. Ecuador. Draw fit also dey enough if Netherlands lose and di above goal-difference and head-to-head scenarios go dey applied. Dem fit top di group if dem win and if Netherlands draw/lose.

Qatar: Don comot.

GROUP B Remaining fixtures Tuesday (8pm): Iran vs United States, Wales vs England

Wetin we call dis foto, ﻿Di top two teams go qualify for round of 16

England: Dem fit chop elimination wit heavy defeat to Wales. Dem also dey guaranteed to top di group wit a win, and a draw go dey enough unless Iran win, or USA win by at least four goals.

If Iran or USA win, England fit lose by up to three goals and still go finish second. If England lose by four or more goals and Iran or USA win, England go finish third behind Wales.

If England lose and Iran-USA play draw, England go win di group as long as dem no lose by four goals.

If England lose by four or five goals, Wales go win di group and England coming in second. England go need lose by six or more goals to possibly finish third behind Iran (depending on di number of goals Iran go score.)

Iran: Dem dey guaranteed to finish for top two wit a win vs.USA, and dem go win di group if England draw/lose. A draw for Iran go also dey enough if Wales draw/lose. Iran no fit go through if dem lose.

United States: Must beat Iran to go through. Dem fit top di group if England lose to Wales (or if England draw and USA win by four or more goals.)

Wales: Must beat England and hope say Iran vs. USA end for draw to finish for top two, and dem fit top di group if dem beat England by four or more goals. If USA or Iran win, Wales go need to beat England by four or more goals to finish second ahead of dem.

GROUP C Remaining fixtures Wednesday 8pm): Poland vs Argentina, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Wetin we call dis foto, ﻿Di top two teams go qualify for round of 16

Poland: Just need a draw vs. Argentina to qualify. Dem go win di group wit a victory, or wit a draw if Saudi Arabia draw/lose.

If Poland lose and Saudi Arabia draw, Poland go finish second if dem lose by one or two goals; if Poland lose by three goals den e go dey decided by group goal difference and den goals scored.

(if di records dey di same, Poland go finish second on head to head); if Poland lose by four or more goals den Saudi Arabia go dey second and Poland third.

If Poland lose and Saudi Arabia win, Poland don comot.

Argentina: Dem dey guaranteed to qualify wit a win vs. Poland, and if dem win dem go finish as group winners if Saudi Arabia draw/lose.

If both Argentina and Saudi Arabia win, top spot go dey decided on group goal difference and goals scored; Argentina currently get goal-difference advantage by two goals.

If di scoring record dey di same, Saudi Arabia win di group on head to head.

If Argentina draw vs. Poland, den dem go only qualify if Saudi Arabia also draw. If Argentina draw and Saudi Arabia win, Argentina don comot (Saudi Arabia and Poland go qualify).

If Argentina draw and Mexico win by one or two goals, Argentina go finish second and Mexico third; if Mexico win by three goals den e go dey decided by group goal difference and den goals scored (if di records na di same, Argentina go finish second on head to head); if Mexico win by four goals, Mexico go dey second and Argentina third.

Argentina no fit qualify if dem lose.

Saudi Arabia: Dey guaranteed to qualify wit a win vs. Mexico, and dem go do so as group winners if Poland-Argentina draw. If both Saudi Arabia and Argentina win, top spot go decided as we tok for di line above.

If Saudi Arabia play draw vs. Mexico, den di only way for dem to qualify na if Argentina lose.

If Saudi Arabia draw and Poland lose by one or two goals, Saudi Arabia don comot; if Saudi Arabia draw and Poland lose by three goals, second go dey decided by group goal difference and goals scored (if di records na di same, Poland go finish second on head to head);

if Poland lose by four or more goals, Saudi Arabia go finish second.

Saudi Arabia no fit qualify if both games finish for draws, or if dem lose to Mexico.

Mexico: Must beat Saudi Arabia to get any chance; and win by four or more goals to guarantee qualification.

If Poland and Mexico win, Mexico go finish second.

If Poland lose and Mexico win, second place go dey decided between Poland and Mexico on group goal difference and goals scored, and Mexico go need to overturn a deficit of four goals (if di records na di same, for example Poland lose 2-0 and Mexico win 2-0, second go dey decided on fair play points.)

If Poland-Argentina na draw, second place go dey decided between Argentina and Mexico on group goal difference and goals scored. Mexico go need to win by three goals for second place to dey decided on group goal difference and goals scored (if records dey identical, Argentina finish second on head to head); if Mexico win by four or more goals, dem go finish second and Argentina third.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, ﻿Messi celebrate afta im score against Mexico for World Cup

GROUP D Remaining fixtures Wednesday (4pm): Australia vs Denmark, Tunisia vs France

Wetin we call dis foto, ﻿Di top two teams go qualify for round of 16

France: Don qualify for di round of 16 and go definitely top di group if dem win/draw vs. Tunisia, or if Australia fail to beat Denmark.

If France lose and Australia win, first place go dey decided on goal difference and den goals scored, but di Socceroos gatz overturn a deficit of six goals.

Australia: Dey guaranteed to finish for top two if dem beat Denmark. Dem go also qualify wit a draw if Tunisia draw/lose against France.

If Australia draw and Tunisia win, Tunisia go finish second on goal difference. Australia no fit qualify with defeat.

Denmark: Must win, and dem go finish second if Tunisia draw/lose. If both Denmark and Tunisia win, second place go dey decided on goal difference (both of dem now dey -1) and den goals scored -- if dem dey di same, second place go dey decided on fair play points as di head to head dey level.

Tunisia: Must win, and dey go dey guaranteed to finish second if Australia vs. Denmark end for draw. If Denmark win, second place go dey decided as we bin tok for di line above. Tunisia no fit qualify if Australia win.

GROUP E Remaining fixtures Sunday (11am): Japan vs Costa Rica Sunday (8pm): Spain vs Germany Thursday (8pm): Costa Rica vs. Germany, Japan vs. Spain

Wetin we call dis foto, ﻿Di top two teams go qualify for round of 16

Spain: If Japan win/draw against Costa Rica, den Spain fit qualify for di round of 16 wit victory ova Germany.

Japan: If Japan win against Costa Rica, dem go qualify for di round of 16 if Spain win/draw against Germany later on Sunday.

Germany: If Japan win/draw, Germany go comot if dem lose to Spain.

Costa Rica: If Costa Rica lose to Japan, dem don comot if Spain win/draw.

GROUP F Remaining fixtures Sunday (2pm): Belgium vs. Morocco Sunday (5pm): Croatia vs. Canada Thursday (4pm): Canada vs. Morocco, Croatia vs. Belgium

Wetin we call dis foto, ﻿Di top two teams go qualify for round of 16

Belgium: Go qualify for di round of 16 wit a win against Morocco, wey go mean say dem win di group if Croatia-Canada play draw later in di day.

Canada: Dem go comot if dem lose to Croatia.

Croatia and Morocco no go fit qualify or comot on Friday.

GROUP G Remaining fixtures Monday (11am): Cameroon vs Serbia Monday (5pm): Brazil vs Switzerland Friday (8pm): Cameroon vs. Brazil, Serbia vs. Switzerland

Wetin we call dis foto, ﻿Di top two teams go qualify for round of 16

Brazil: If Serbia win/draw against Cameroon, den Brazil fit book dia place for di round of 16 wit victory ova Switzerland.

Switzerland: If Cameroon win/draw against Serbia, den Switzerland fit book dia place for di round of 16 wit a victory ova Brazil.

Cameroon: If Cameroon lose to Serbia, dem go comot if Brazil win/draw

Serbia: If Serbia lose to Cameroon, dem go comot if Switzerland win/draw.

GROUP H Remaining fixtures Monday (2pm): South Korea vs Ghana Monday (8pm): Portugal vs. Uruguay Friday (4pm): Ghana vs Uruguay, South Korea vs Portugal

Wetin we call dis foto, ﻿Di top two teams go qualify for round of 16

Portugal: Dem go qualify for di round of 16 wit a win against Uruguay, wey go see dem win di group if South Korea-Ghana play draw earlier in di day.

Ghana: Dem go comot if South Korea win dem.