Gbas gbos between Zamfara state goment and ex-govnor Matawalle as im accuse di state of illegal invasion and robbery

Wia dis foto come from, Zamfara state police Wetin we call dis foto, One of di cars dem take from Matawalle house

11 June 2023, 13:39 WAT New Informate 23 minutes wey don pass

Zamfara state goment don react to di former state Govnor, Muhammed Bello Matawalle interview, wia e accuse di state goment of di invasion of im houses and looting of im property.

For one interview wit BBC Hausa, oga Matawalle bin allege say na di state Govnor Lawal Dauda Dere lead attack on im houses.

E allege say apart from im cars wey dem seize, dem also ransack im wives room and allege say na Govnor Dauda lead di raid.

However, di state goment tell BBC Hausa say security forces bin raid di former govnor house afta dem receive court order.

Chief adviser to di govnor of Zamfara on media affairs, Mustapha Jafaru Kaura, tell BBC say security forces raid di former govnor house on court order and remove 40 cars from im compound.

"Di court give order say make dem raid im house for Gusau, and di one for Maradun to pick up di cars".

Na on Friday 9 June, di Zamfara State goment wey Dauda Lawal of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) dey lead confam say security forces enta di two houses of Matawalle for Gusau and Maradun, wia dem seize 40 vehicles.

Former Zamfara govnor break silence on di raid of im houses

Wia dis foto come from, Bello Matawalle/Facebook

Di former Zamfara state govnor, Muhammad Bello Matawalle meanwhile don react to di Friday invasion of im two private houses by security agents.

Oga Matawalle wey condemn di invasion, say im successor, Govnor Dauda Lawal no give am notice before di invasion of im property.

E accuse security agents of looting di personal belongings of im wives and children for one interview on Saturday morning wit BBC Hausa service.

“I dey Abuja and nobody tell me say any court give order or invite me and I no gree answer. Di saddest thing na say, for my Gusau house, dem break enta all my wives’ rooms, dem carry even dia hijabs. Dem carry all di stoves put am inside car and drive dem away.

“Instead of Dauda to face Zamfara problems, e wan create anoda crisis because e know say I get my pipo and dem no go fold dia hands dey look.

“For my Maradun house, dem carry away all di campaign cars wey pipo give us as contributions, all dey branded wit fotos of I and Bola Ahmed Tinubu, including di ones I buy for United States even before I become govnor, you know say I be car seller. I no go ask dem to bring di cars back, everybody know say I get cars.

“Dis na robbery, dem enta everywhere for my houses, even my daughter wedding clothing materials (Kayan Lefe) no dey spared.”

'Truth no dey Matawalle words' – Zamfara goment

Di Zamfara state goment say all di vehicles dem take from di former govnor house belong to di goment.

E also refute di allegations wey Matawalle claim say di cars dem carry get di fotos of im and President Tinubu.

However, di former govnor of Zamfara state bin deny di claims by di state authorities say di number of vehicles dem take na 40. E say e buy most of di vehicles dem take from America.

Meanwhile di state authorities say police count di cars afta dem carry dem comot im house.

Dem also refute Matawalle claim say security forces raid im house under di leadership of di Commissioner of Police and di new Govnor of di state, Lawal Dare.

"Wetin Dauda Lawal dey go do for di house? Which connection Dauda Lawal get wit di conversation about taking a car?" Mustapha Jafaru tok.

'We go continue to dey seize goment assets' - Police

Di Zamfara State Police say dem go continue to investigate and recover goment vehicles wey di govnor dey accused of stealing.

For inside one statement wey di police send to BBC, e say anyone wey tink say dem carry car wey no be goment own, make e bring certificate say na im car and dem go return di car to am.

Dis kasala between di former govnor and di new goment don attract di attention of Nigerians, especially di accusations wey Matawalle make afta di attack on im house.