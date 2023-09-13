'My friend whole family plus im newly married wife don die'

Libyan Red Crescent/Reuters

Aviation minister for east of Libya say more dan 5,300 pipo don die for di floods wey happun for di city of Derna and di sea dey continue to dump more deadi bodi.

Heavy floods occur afta Storm Daniel burst two dams for di city wey dey for waterside, flood more dan quarter of di city of Derna.

Libya dey divided into two, under two different goment, one dey operate for Tripoli and di oda one dey for di east of di kontri.

Aviation minister for di eastern goment, Hisham Chkiouat, tell tori pipo Reuters say, “di sea dey constantly bring plenty deadi bodi.”

One local tori pesin for Libya tell BBC say di pipo dia dey tok say “e be like doomsday,” im add say “di water sef carry di ground wey dey under.”

Di floods clear houses comot complete, mud cover di whole street and stones from buildings wey collapse scata everywia plus all di motor wey di flood wash turn upside down full everywia.

'My friend whole family don die'

One Libya tori pesin Johr Ali, wey dey exile for Instanbul, sake of attacks on journalists, say one of im friend loss all im family members plus im newly married wife for di floods.

Ali say im dey stay wit im friend to support am becos dem call am to tell am say im whole family don die.

E say im friend loss im mama, im papa, im sister, and im newly married wife.

Ali tell BBC Radio 4 Today programme say, im friend send im newly married wife “go Libya just two weeks ago to visit im family wit im small pikin wey dey eight months old.

“All of dem, all im family don die. Im dey ask me, wetin I go do?”

For anoda case, Ali say one survivor tell am about wetin im eyes see "one woman hang for streetlights, becos flood carry her waka and na so she hang for di streetlights".

"She stay, come die dia," Ali add.

Cry of babies from underground

Streets for Derna dey covered wit mud plus blocks and iron from buildings wey don wash go.

Ali say out of di city 10 geographical districts, just three of dem survive di flood.

E say dem dey always hear di cry of small pikin dem wey dey buried under di mud for all over di city.

"Pipo dey hear di cry of pikin dem from underground, dem no know how to bring dem out," Ali report.

"Pipo dey use shovels to bring out body from under ground, dem dey use dia hands. E get foto dem of pipo wey dey pull out bodies wit dia naked, bare hands."

'Corpses dey everywia'

One doctor from Libya east city of Benghazi dey Derna dey help and im say im and im colleagues no fit believe wetin dem take eyes see.

“We see di plenty deadi body all over di area. Na complete disaster. I dey shock, true,” Dr Anas tell BBC Today programme.

Pipo for Derna dey traumatised sotey dem no even fit cry, im tok.

Dem lie many of di deadi bodi for street so relatives go fit come identify dia family members, before dem go bury dem for graves wey one mechanical excavator bin dig.

Di health workers say some pipo still dey buried under di mud.

Meanwhile, three volunteers die as dem dey try help victims of di flood, di International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) say.

Hamdi Belaid, Khaled Adwal and Abadi Al-Kharm die as dem dey help some of di pipo wey di floods bin trap, Jagan Chapagain, IFRC secretary general, tok.

Search and rescue operations still dey happun as authorities bin report say 10,000 still dey miss.

Why di floods hit Derna badly like dis

Wetin we call dis foto, Satellite image of Storm Daniel as e dey leave Greece enta Libya

Di Wadi Derna river, pass through di mountains, through di city come enta di Mediterranean.

Di river dey mostly dey dry most of di year but di heavy rain from Storm Daniel scata two dams plus destroy many bridges.

Sabi pipo wey tok to BBC Verify say e still too early to know weda di heavy rain wey from di storm bin just too much for di dams to carry, abi na di condition of di dam no good.

Di sabi pipo say from wetin dem dey see for now, na di upper dam first collapse first.

Di water wey Storm Daniel carry come - one Mediterranean hurricane – pass 400mm of rain and e dump all di water inside 24 hours.

Dis na extraordinary amount of water for area wey dey see like 1.5mm of rain for di whole of September.

Libya National Meteorological Centre say dis na new rainfall record.

Wetin we call dis foto, Foto of di dam wey show how di flood take move

Ahmed al Masmari, tok tok pesin for Khalifa Haftar Libya National Army, wey dey control eastern Libya, tell BBC Arabic about di two dams wey burst.

"Di situation dey so bad", im tok. "Wetin happun pass all expectation… We no sabi for sure weda dem dey do regular maintenance for di dams".

Al Masmari come add say even if dem dey maintain di two dams and dem bin dey modern, dem for still no fit deal wit di amount of rain anyway.