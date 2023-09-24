Arsenal vs Tottenham - Prediction, team news & live updates

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

20 minutes wey don pass

Di first north London derby dis season go shele on Sunday afternoon for Emirates stadium 25 September.

Arsenal go Jam Tottenham for dia home ground for Premier League by 2pm West African Time.

Arsenal and Tottenham get 13 points but Spurs dey ahead of dem for table sake of goal difference.

Di two teams dey unbeaten so far dis season afta five league matches.

Dis na eviritn you need to know about di ogbonge fixture for Premier League

Arsenal vs Tottenham team news

Arsenal get some injury palava for dia squad.

Di Gunners go decide if Gabriel Martinelli dey fit to play sake of di hamstring injury wey force am comot for dia game against Everton last weekend.

Thomas Partey neva recover from im injury, as for Jurrien Timber na im be di only long-term absentee.

Meanwhile Tottenham Ivan Perisic bin suffer serious knee injury for training wey go see am miss most part of di season.

Aside Perisic injury, Ange Postecoglou no get any new injury concern, but Giovani Lo Celso, Bryan Gil and Rodrigo Bentancur all go soon return in a few weeks time.

Arsenal vs Tottenham match facts

Head-to-head

Arsenal go try to win three straight league games against Tottenham for di first time since one run of five between 1987 and 1989.

Spurs don win only two out of dia 31 Premier League visits to di Gunners, dem draw 11 and lose 18.

Dis na di first time since 1990, di two teams go play each oda for dis fixture wit unbeaten record, di last time dis kain tin bin happun dem bin play 0-0 draw for Highbury for di third game of di season.

Arsenal don score for 24 successive North London derbies for dia home since dia goalless draw for Premier League for November 1998.

Arsenal

Arsenal fit remain unbeaten afta six Premier League matches for di second time in di past 16 seasons.

Di Gunners dey on a 14-game unbeaten run for Premier League London derbies, wia dem win 11 and drawing three since dia 3-0 defeat for Spurs for May 2022.

Dem don lose only one of dia past 18 top-flight London derbies for Emirates Stadium, one 2-0 defeat by Chelsea for August 2021.

Mikel Arteta side don keep just four clean sheets in 27 Premier League home matches.

Arteta fit become di second Arsenal manager to win each of im first four home North London derbies, if im do am e go copy Terry Neill wey bin do am between 1977 and 1980.

Bukayo Saka get hand for 18 goals for im last 18 Premier League home appearances, im get 12 goals and six assists.

Tottenham Hotspur

Dis na Tottenham best start for league for 58 years, wit four wins and one draw from dia opening five fixtures.

Spurs dey on a seven-match unbeaten run from di beginning of last season wia dem win (W5, D2), and dia first defeat of dat campaign na 3-1 for Emirates Stadium.

Di Lilywhites don score multiple goals for each of dia opening five games of a top-flight season for just di third time, afta 1960-61 and 1965-66.

Tottenham dey eye dia 200th Premier League away victory.

Ange Postecoglou fit become di first Spurs manager to win away win for im first North London derby since Peter Shreeves, wey im side win for Highbury on New Year Day for 1985.

James Maddison dey directly involved for 19 goals for im last 21 Premier League away appearances, wit 10 goals and nine assists.

Arsenal vs Tottenham prediction

BBC football sabi pesin don drop im prediction for di north London derby

Sutton prediction: 3-2

Goals go dey dis game, plenty! Sutton tok.

Dis no go be dull game because Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou go wan follow Arsenal bumper to bumper, any game dem bring come. Im no go, go dia to defend like wetin Manchester United do early dis season.

I dey expect Spurs to worry Arsenal, but na di same tin I dey expect di Gunners to do too.

Dis na di toughest game Postecoglou go play since im take charge for summer, and na Liverpool dem dey face next, so dis na very tough period for dem.

E go be deal if im fit carry dis form go Emirates and win for Arsenal house – im go try, but e fit hard am.

Anoda guy wey follow Sutton chook mouth for di match prediction na Fabian.