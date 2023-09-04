Court grant wish of many Nigerians to broadcast Presidential election judgement live

Wia dis foto come from, Obi/Atiku/Tinubu/Facebook

one hour wey don pass

Nigeria Court of Appeal say dem go deliver di judgement of di 2023 Presidential Election Petitions on Wednesday 6 September.

To promote transparency and openness, di appeal court say dem go show di judgement on live television of any station wey dey interested, so pipo go fit follow wetin dey happun.

Di decision of di court of Appeal to allow live broadcast of di judgement surprise many Nigerians.

For May di presidential election petition court bin refuse request for live broadcast of dia proceedings, saying di application by opposition parties lack merit.

At di time, di five-member panel of di court headed by Justice Haruna Tsammani, say Nigeria judicial policies and legislative framework no get place for live telecast of court sessions.

Di court of Appeal for dia statement on Monday emphasize on "openess" as di reason dem wan allow live telecast of di judgement.

Dem also add say, dem no go allow pipo enta di court compound anyhow.

Diafore, na only pipo including lawyers and representatives of political parties wey get accreditation go fit to enta di courtroom.

Labour Party (LP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and di Allied Peoples Movement (APM) togeda wit dia presidential candidates him petition di court to cancel di election wey bring Bola Tinubu as president of Nigeria.

Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar dey challenge di declaration of Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) wey announce Bola Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC) as President.

Both of dem bin tok say di election dey filled wit mago-mago and say Tinubu no dey qualified to contest. Na 1 March, Inec bin declare Tinubu as winner of di presidential election wey take place on 25 February.

For di result wey Inec announce Tinubu get 8,794,726 votes, Atiku wey come second get 6,984,520, while Obi get 6,101,533 and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP get 1,496,687.

Di five-member Presidential election petition tribunal begin dey sit for di Court of Appeal complex for Abuja on 8 May. Na Justice Haruna Tsammani dey lead di tribunal.