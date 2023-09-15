Knocks for Ghana football association over welfare of local players

Wetin suppose unite pipo for Ghana now dey cause wahala.

Football fans dey frustrate about how di local league don dey run, especially di welfare of players.

Anoda season of di Ghana premier league dey start soon - clubs don dey unveil new kits wey players dey prepare for di challenge.

But di problem of poor pay den substandard facilities dey threaten di love for di game.

Emmanuel Monnie be big fan of di local game.

Im dey look forward to di new season, but e say plenty tins for improve.

“Authorities for fix di facilities for di stadiums wia dem for promote di league well well,” Emmanuel tok.

Apart from dat, im want make “officiating improve, na so interest go develop.”

But Emmanuel dey worry about welfare of di players and dia families.

“Some teams no dey pay dia players well, some no dey pay dia salaries for months.

“Clubs for invest in dia players den cater for dem if dem hurt,” Emmanuel tok BBC News pidgin.

Dis be why di players don dey leave di kontri.

Im add say di professional footballers association (PFAG) dey try advocate for dia welfare but di football association for ensure di clubs fulfil dia financial commitment to di players.

One local goalkeeper die, anoda player dey sick

Over di last two days, pipo dey scatter one local club for media afta dia young goalkeeper die.

Legon cities football club tok for statement say dia goalkeeper Sylvester Sackey don die.

Di club tok say “di death of di 26-year old be big blow.”

Sylvester Sackey play for di Accra-based club for four seasons na im be first choice keeper for di last two seasons.

Di club no give further details about wetin kill di player.

Photos of anoda sick goalkeeper for di same club, go viral.

William Essu don dey sick for five months, according to im wife.

Di heartbreaking photos dey show how di player change completely, e lose weight wey im no dey fit walk.

Im relatives say William no fit tok also.

One Nana Ama who be im wife say “di player dey suffer wit di sickness wia nobody from di club dey help am.”

“Di club dey owe William salary for three months, we chase dem for di moni for medical care but we no get response.”

For one message BBC News pidgin see, di player don dey beg im national U-23 coach say make dem pay am winning bonus for one match dem play for di U-23 Afcon 2023 qualifiers.

Di player tok for dat letter say e wan use di money seek medical care.

“I don spend all my savings for di health issue but since di camping for di Afcon wey end, my health never improve,” William add.

Na so pipo don dey lash Legon cities den di Ghana football association over dia neglect of welfare of local players.

As pipo dey bash di club, dem don release statement say “all effort dey go on say dem go address di player im current situation.”

But fans of di club say dem no try.

Legon cities formerly (Wa all stars) don rebrand in 2019, three years afta dem win di Ghana league in 2016.

Dem sign new players including black stars legendary striker Asamoah Gyan in 2020.

Di club invite musicians come perform for dia home games for di local league.

Kurl songs, Krymi, Kwesi Arthur, Medikal den Wendy Shay all perform for match days in 2020.

Many pipo tok say ibi good strategy to attract fans to di stadium.

Na so now dem dey ask wetin happun as di club dey owe players dia salaries.

For one top sports journalist Saddick Adams, di situation dey show failure of di system for di kontri.

'Di problem na big one'

Sports pundit alias sabi pesin Saddick Adams tok BBC News pidgin say apart from one or two local clubs, 50% of di odas dey pay dia players low wages.

E say “some players dey earn between $60 - $70 a month wia di moni no dey come on time.”

“Dis be why players for di league dey leave di kontri go Iraq, Libya, Tanzania and Vietnam.”

“If di local clubs pay dem well, dem go fit feed dia families den stay for Ghana, dem go fit play for di national teams,” Saddick tok BBC News pidgin.

As a result, di clubs no dey fit perform for continental tournaments.

Di only local clubs wey win Caf titles be Accra hearts of oak den Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Hearts of Oak win Caf champions league in 2000, Caf super cup in 2001 den Caf confederations cup 2004.

Asante kotoko on di oda hand win Caf champions league in 1970 and 1983.

Many years on, di local clubs don dey suffer for dis tournaments.

Saddick say “di quality of di league dey im lowest wia players dey struggle to get call up to play for di senior national team.”

Many football fans dey share di same sentiments.

But di Ghana football association (GFA) say dem get “independent bodies wey dey deal wit issues of player welfare.”

Di association don give BBC News pidgin documents wia dey show some of di decisions wey dey relate to player transfers den welfare.

In 2021, one ruling by di players’ status committee (PSC) ban Kumasi Asante Kotoko from di second transfer window of di 2020/21 season sake of dem breach contracts wey dey involve four players.

Di players don report dia club say dem terminate dia contract unilaterally.

Di GFA body at di time grant combined compensation of $17,200 (GH¢197,800) give di players within 14 days.

About di specific matter wey dey involve Legon cities FC den dia sick goalkeeper William Essu and di one wey die, di association tok tok pesin Henry Asante Twum say dem communicate dia position to di club, na so dem wan deal wit di matter.

Many football watchers don dey advocate for change in football administration.

Saddick Adams say di system wey dey make club administrators den football association officials earn plenti salary pass di footballers for change.

“Some officials dey earn 500 times pass di best players for di league, dis no dey happun for any developed football system around di world.”

Saddick tok say, “dem for get salary cap wia once clubs qualify for di league, dem for no pay players below dis cap.”

Im add say “if dem get di cap, say $400, wey no player for earn below dis, di players go love to stay for di kontri.”

On di matter of oversight den compliance, Saddick say “di football association for ensure say di regulations dey work well well.”

E wan make di association clampdown on clubs wey get weak finances, den those wia no get di moni to pay dia players.

“Di FA for don sanction dis clubs. Dem for fit dock di clubs points for breaching regulations.”

On 13 September, di English football league don deduct points from Reading FC over similar matter of financial breach.

Dis be di second point deduction for di club in two years.

Since 2021 dem don deduct sixteen points from di club.

Di latest deduction happun as “dem fail to comply wit one order say make dem deposit funds by deadline of Tuesday 12 September.”

Saddick Adams say “dis kind sanction go serve as deterrent give di local clubs wia dem go do di right tins.”