Manchester United dey look to close di gap on di top of di table wit a win against Leicester City.

Plenty tins dey happun for United dis days – potential buyers don tender proposal to buy di multi-billion dollar club.

Di club dey expect change ownership as di Glazers look to sell di club to dia ideal candidate.

Den di Red Devils get di EFL final against Newcastle United next week. E be like say despite evri tin wey dey happun di players mind dey for di match wit Leicester City.

Afta all di challenges wey dem don go through di club don find stability under dia new head coach Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United vs Leicester City line-ups

Manchester United: de Gea, Dalot, Lindelöf, Li Martínez, Shaw, Fred, Sabitzer, Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho, Weghorst

Leicester City: Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Tetê, Maddison, Barnes, Iheanacho

Manchester United vs Leicester City team news

Casemiro go serve di final game of im domestic three-match ban for violent conduct here, before returning for di EFL Cup final next weekend.

Im Brazilian compatriot Antony dey set to miss dis game too wit a minor injury, while Scott McTominay remain doubtful.

Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek dey out long term, while Anthony Martial will not be ready for anoda week at least.

Youri Tielemans suppose return to di Leicester side afta e miss di win over Spurs wit a calf injury.

Boubakary Soumare fit also make a comeback here afta almost two months out, but dis game go come too soon for ex-United man Jonny Evans.

Full-back duo James Justin and Ryan Bertrand remain out afta dem suffer long-term injuries, but di latter dey edge closer to a return.