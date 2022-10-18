Witness tender video evidence for court wia Chidinma tok how she take leave Usifo Ataga

one hour wey don pass

T﻿unde Ososanya

Broadcast Journalist

Wetin we call dis foto, C﻿hidinma Ojukwu na di prime suspect for di death of Usifo Ataga

Chidinma Ojukwu di prime suspect for di murder of Super TV CEO Usifo Ataga tok say di deceased still dey alive wen she leave am komot for di short-let apartment wey dem bin dey togeda for di Lekki Phase 1 area of Lagos, Nigeria.

Di Super TV CEO die for June 2021.

Ojukwu plus Adedapo Quadri dey face charges of murder, conspiracy and stealing, while her sister, Chioma Egbuchu dey face charge of stealing di victim phone.

Di suspect make di statement for inside video wey DSP Olusegun Bamidele wey be di ninth witness for di case provide di Lagos State High Court for Tafawa Balewa Square on Tuesday.

Wetin dey inside di video?

Wetin we call dis foto, C﻿hidinma Ojukwu and di two oda defendants look di screen as court play di video wey witness provide

Inside di video wey di court play, dem ask Ojukwu if she sabi di security guard, and she say yes.

As e kontinu to play, e show as di police ask di security guard if e sabi Ojukwu, and im say im sabi am.

Di main suspect say she gaz run wen she see Ataga dey bleed wen she return to di short-let apartment. Still for di video, dem ask am why she no call for help, and she say she dey scared and gaz run away.

Wen dem ask am about Ataga iPhone, she say she no sabi wia e dey.

For di video, Ojukwu say she no fit kill anybodi.

She say she no kill Ataga and di victim still dey alive wen she komot.

O﻿da tins wey happun for court

Wetin we call dis foto, ﻿Chidinma Ojukwu enta vehicle after court proceeding today

Di witness also provide court wit one blue rope wey dem mark as exhibit afta dem recover am from di crime scene.

Officer Bamidele wey come from di Intelligence and Tactical Unit of di State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, na di same witness wey appear for court last Tuesday.

Di witness also tell court say dem recover di victim Range Rover car and put am for dia custody.

“We also recova di deceased two phones. One dey recovad from di first defendant (Ojukwu). Di second phone dey recovad from di third defendant.

“Dem be sisters of di same parents. All dis personal belongings dey registered as exhibits wit us.”

E say Ataga wife bin make request for di release of im personal belongings.

Bamidele say di deceased wife no respond to invitation of police say make she come for di items but she bin send her lawyer, Doctor Eze Kennedy.

E say dem apply for di release of di exhibits, wey dem free on 17 October, 2022.

“We bin ask am questions inside di office of di commissioner of police and she tok say she no know Usifo Ataga.

E say na afta dem show Chidinma di CCTV footage as she dey waka inside wit Usifo Ataga, na den she accept say she know am.

More details from di Police

Bamidele say dem carri Ojukuw go anoda room and make am comfortable for anoda round of questioning.

E say di main suspect say she and di deceased bin dey smoke and drink and have sex.

Officer Bamidele say Ojukwu claim say di deceased bin come to am for more sex but she push am and e fall and wound for head.

“She say di deceased still come meet am and dem begin struggle and she stab am for neck,” Bamidele tok.

Bamidele say di suspecy claim say she feel say Ataga still fit overwhelm am and she gaz use rope tie am for hand and stab am again.

Di DSP tok say wen Ojukwu bin dey write statement, dem no see her handwriting well and she tell am to help am write di statement wia she confess say na she kill Ataga.

Bamidele say dem track down di second defendant, Quadri, sake of say Ojukwu phone log show say im number na regular number wey she bin dey call.

According to Bamidele, Quadri trowey im phone and also try jump thru window but dem catch am.

Bamidele say wen dem ask am how im take know Ojukwu, Quadri say na one pesin wey dey identified as Sam introduce am to di main suspect.

Bamidele say Quadri say Chidinma bin ask am if e fit help am get Rohypnol and im tok say e fit get am.

Rohypnol na drug wey dem dey use to prevent pain surgery and some experts say na “date-rape drug”.

E say Quadri say im supply di main suspect wit di drug and weed on two or three times for Lekki thru dispatch rider.

How Ataga murder trial don waka so far

Di murder trial of Usifo Ataga bin start since last year afta dem find di Super TV CEO deadi bodi for one short-let apartment for Lekki area of Lagos.

Before dem find im deadi bodi, family and business associates bin don dey find di man sake of say im no dey pick im calls.

Di co-founder of Super TV, Raman Obiorah Saliu bin tell di court wen im appear as witness say di text messages wey im receive from Ataga no show say na di man send dem

E tell court for February say dem kill Ataga like chicken.

S﻿o far, court don receive nine witnesses ontop di case.