W﻿etin be di best and worst currencies for Africa

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Zambia Kwacha na Africa best performing currency

52 minutes wey don pass

Different senrere don make di global economy enta kasala for recent years.

E﻿ start with Covid-19 for 2020 wey almost stop international trade, and den di invasion of Ukraine by Russia come cause part two this year.

D﻿ebt obligation don dey rise and goods prices dey fall wey scata di foreign exchange earning power for some kontris.

A﻿nd like dat di tori for many African kontris currencies against di US dolla don done.

B﻿est African currency

Dis year, di Zambian kwacha do rise to become di best performing currency against di dollar.

E﻿ gain 15% so far for 2022 and for Tuesday trading, dem quote am as 15.93 to di dollar.

S﻿abi pipo say di gains na sake of President Hakainde Hichilema work to turn di economy around, most because im reorganise di kontri debt to dey more sustainable.

F﻿or September, di southern African kontri reach deal with di International Monetary Fund to give dem bail-out fund of $1.3bn (£1.15bn).

D﻿i amount go help maintain key social economic programmes like funding schools and hospitals as goment dey renegotiate dia expensive gbese wey dem get with China and oda creditors.

D﻿i move make foreign investors to trust di copper producing nation.

E﻿ also make dia inflation dey balanced for time wia even di most developed economies for world dey face fast rising princes.

Z﻿ambia inflation don fall from 21% for last year October to 9.9 percent last month.

Worst African currency

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ghanaian Cedis

For Ghana, di cedi don dey di position wey di kwacha bin dey for 2015.

O﻿n Monday, e bin dey ranked do world worst performing currency for di world, according to di Bloomberg currency tracker wey dey watch 148 currencies.

B﻿y afternoon on Tuesday, di cedi bin measure as 11.64 against di US dollar. Dis mean say di cedis don lose 48% for dia value in 12 months.

#Di cedi condition don dey worse because foreign investors dey lose confidence for di kontri and dey dump Ghanaian denominated bonds comot dia portfolio.

According to di kontri Central Securities Depository, di amount of domestic goment and corporate bonds we dey di hands of foreign investors bin fall to 12.3% for August.

D﻿is don make am so Ghana no fit collect cheap loans from di international debt markets, and dem still dey work on deal like di one Zambia make with IMF for $3bn in emergency funding.

B﻿ecause of dat, di cost of living for Ghana don rise ova di past 16 months as inflation rise to 37.2% in September.

O﻿n Monday, traders for Accra bin threaten to close dia businesses for di second time in two months sake of how to do business don cost.

