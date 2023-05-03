How authorities find body of fisherman wey miss inside crocodile

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Author, By Tiffanie Turnbull

Role, Reporter

Reporting from Sydney

3 May 2023, 07:27 WAT New Informate 45 minutes wey don pass

Authorities don find di remains of one Australian man wey bin vanish while e dey catch fish with im friends inside one crocodile.

Dem last see Kevin Darmody for Kennedy's Bend - wey be saltwater crocodile habitat wey pipo sabi wella for one remote part of northern Queensland - on Saturday.

Afta a two-day search of di area, police find human body parts afta dem kill two big crocodiles painlessly.

Dem never identify di remains yer, but police say na "tragic ending" to di search for di 65-year-old.

Mr Darmody na experienced fisherman and e be well-known member of di community for Cape York.

Dem shoot dead di two crocodiles, wey measured 4.1m (13.4 ft) and 2.8m in length, on Monday about 1.5 km (0.9 miles) from wia dem last sight am.

Authorities find human remains inside only one of di reptiles, but wildlife officers believe say both of dem involve for di incident.

Di fishermen wey dey wit Mr Darmody at di time no see di attack, but report say e hear hear am shout, followed by one loud splash of water.

"I run down dia… but I no see any sign of am, just im slippers on di bank and notin else," im friend John Peiti tell Cape York Weekly.

Crocodiles dey common for Australia tropical north, but attacks no comon. Mr Darmody death na di 13th attack for Queensland wey lead to death since dem begin record-keeping for 1985.

For 2017, one elderly woman miss for Port Douglas and di tori be say na crocodile kill am. Di year before dat, crocodile attack and kill one woman for Daintree National Park.

Since dem ban hunting for 1974, Queensland crocodile population don increase from a low of some 5,000 animals to around 30,000 today.

One 2019 report suggest say an average of 1.7 adult crocs dey live for each kilometre of river dem survey.

Under Queensland management programme, dem dey remove "problem crocodiles" from areas wia dey threaten public safety and, in some instances wey no common, dem dey euthanise - kill dem painlessly.

Those numbers no match Australia Northern Territory (NT), wey be home to di world largest wild crocodile population of like 100,000 reptiles.

Despite publicity campaigns to be "crocwise" around rivers, dem dey record an average of 1-2 deaths from crocodile attacks for di territory each year from 2005, but no one don happun since 2018.