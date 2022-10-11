'﻿Bring back wike', Uyo crowd and Atiku promise for PDP campaign flag-off

Di main opposition party for Nigeria, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) don flag-off dia campaign for di 2023 presidential election.

Dem start days afta di kontri election body, Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) open date for campaign, 28 September.

Di PDP start dia campaign for Akwa Ibom, South South Nigeria on Monday wit many of di party leaders in attendance.

As usual, crowd of supporters gada for di Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo to hear di promises of di party.

‘If you vote PDP, I swear…’

Di presidential candidate of di PDP, Atiku Abubakar for di campaign for Uyo urge Nigerians to vote am to ensure good governance.

E say make Nigerians return di party to power say dem get beta tins to offer di pipo.

Oga Atiku base im campaign on four major tins; provide, work, unite the pipo, restore security and quality education.

E tell pipo say to restore unity, to save di economy and to ensure security of the nation.

“Today, we don start our campaign to rescue Nigeria from poverty, insecurity and bad governance. Dia fore I urge you to vote for the PDP.

“I swear if you vote for PDP una pikin dem go return to school, una go get work, security go dey, unity go dey,” oga Atiku Abubakar tok.

Wike, ‘G-5 govnors’ boycott campaign

Di PDP start dia campaign without some of di govnors of di party wey dey vex.

Govnors Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, Okezie Ikpeazu of Enugu state, Ifeanyi Uwgwuanyi of Enugu state and Samuel Ortom of Benue no attend di campaign.

Di G-5 as dem dey call dia sef and oda leaders boycott dia party presidential campaign flag-off based on di agreement say dem no go involve for di campaign until di party meet dia demand.

Di govnors dey demand for di removal of di National chairman of di party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

But di party get oda govnors including di four from di South south wey dey lead di campaign.

“Election don change for Nigeria. Wetin happun for Osun state don show say Nigerians don tire for APC. Doz of us wey dey behind di scene for di Edo and Osun election don sabi how dem dey take run am. We know how to win,” South south govnors tok for Uyo.

‘Bring back Wike’

One chieftain of di PDP for stakeholders meeting of di party before di campaign for Uyo say di South South dey very important for di success of di party.

Chief Tom Ikimi say e go make sense if di party fit go into di 2023 election wit di support of all dia govnors.

E mandate all di govnors of di regions to make sure say dem bring back oga Wike into dia fold.

Chief Ikimi say, “Di South south dey fundamental to di success of PDP and to di development of Nigeria. Time don come for us to take control of di goment of Nigeria.

“Govnors play important role for election for Nigeria. I wan beg all di govnors of di South South to ensure say one of dem, wey dey Rivers state return fully back to di party.

“Make all di govnors go visit Wike to let am know di decision of stakeholders na to bring am back to di PDP.”

PDP Uyo campaign dey shameful, APC

Di ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) no waste time to criticise di PDP flag-off campaign.

Di Presidential Campaign Council describe di campaign as disaster wey dem predict.

Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo SAN say im bin don warn say di flag-off campaign na “disaster waiting to happun”.

E say di party no tok wetin go do for Nigerians wen de menta power.

“Speaker afta speaker just dey tok di same political jargons wey make many Nigerians dey wonder wetin dey happun.