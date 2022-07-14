Ghana teachers strike suspended: Teachers, public sector workers call off nationwide strike

Ghana teachers, public sector workers call off nationwide strike

Wia dis foto come from, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo/Facebook

14 July 2022, 20:48 WAT New Informate 56 minutes wey don pass

Ghana teachers, public sector workers call off nationwide strike on Thursday aftter govment agree to 15% salary increment.

Pre-tertiary teacher unions call of nationwide strike after agreement wit govment.

Dis be after Govment of Ghana agree to pay Organised labour 15% COLA effective July 1.

De strike action from four teacher unions dey demand 20% of dema basic salary be paid to them.

Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) and de Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT) bin strike.

De teacher unions, demand 20 percent COLA in order to cushion dia members in de face of de economic challenges Ghanaians dey face.

But after long winding negotiation wit govment dem finally settle for 15%.

Officials say Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives and other public sector workers union wey threaten strike action over cost of living based on de latest agreement go benefit from de 15% COLA.

Teachers dey demand 20% of basic salary

Wia dis foto come from, Photo: Kwaku Asante

De teachers say dem give govment up to June 30, 2022 to respond to dia calls for COLA.

But by de time of de deadline, govment fail to come through plus dia demands.

For de teacher unions, de 20 percent COLA dem dey ask for go cushion dia members in de face of de economic challenges Ghanaians dey face.

Early dis year, University teachers also embark on strike over poor salaries.