Lost hope as rescue don turn to recovery for Morocco village

Wia dis foto come from, Zaid Abbour/BBC

Author, Carine Torbey

Role, BBC Arabic

Reporting from Atlas Mountains

one hour wey don pass

Rescue workers and volunteers bin focus on one house, dem dey work quick-quick to pull chunks of rubble away piece by piece, but dem already know di outcome.

Di family of three wey lie under di wreckage don already die.

E take Marzouk some days to come from one nearby village to help search through di wreckage of di houses wit hand.

"One Spanish team bin come wit trained dogs, but dem no find anybody," im tell me.

Dat na because di dogs dey trained to find survivors, not deadi body, anoda man add put.

Marzouk don manage to help recover di remains of three pipo. "One of dem na girl wey dem pull out of for one house yesterday," im tok, as im point to one large pile of rubble to im left.

'We save 15 pipo'

Wia dis foto come from, Zaid Abbour/BBC Wetin we call dis foto, Hassan wunjure im leg wen im house bin collapse but im manage to free imself and help look for survivors

Hassan wunjure im leg wen im house bin collapse but im manage to free imself and help look for survivors.

Hardly say anybody bin comot afta di earthquake hit.

"Me and four oda young men na miracle say we survive," Hassan tell us, as im dey use im crutches to move around. Im manage free imself afta im house collapse on top am. Im come try to help find odas.

"We move from one house to anoda, dey call out pipo by dia name."

Hassan get to make di difficult decision to move go anoda house if im no hear voice, e begin sort pipo im fit save.

"We save about 15 pipo wit our bare hands," E tok.

Hassan point to one wooden wardrobe for di remains of one house: "Under dia we find three pipo, one grandfather, father, and one two-year-old boy, wey bin dey buried under dia. We recover di child alive. Di grandfather also survive, dirty cover am up to im nose.

"As for di father... im die, one wooden beam bin fall on top am."

'I lose my wife, son and daughter'

Wia dis foto come from, Zaid Abbour/BBC Wetin we call dis foto, Ed-Abdullah stand in front of im house wey don scata, wia im wife and two children die

Ed-Abdullah stand in front of im house wey don scata, na dia im wife and two children die.

We also speak to Ed-Abdullah, wey bin dey live here wit im family, im bin still dey in shock.

Ed-Abdullah bin dey work for Marrakesh wen di earthquake happun. Im and im son, rush home straightaway on dia motorbike. Di journey bin take six hours to get through blocked and damaged mountain roads. Normally e dey take closer to two.

"Whenever we jam some rocks, we go carry di bike ova dem, den we ride di bike to di next blockage and so on," e tok.

"I arrive dia." im explain, as im point to one large pile of rubble, near to wia we bin dey stand. "I start to call: 'Fatima, Malak, Ayman'."

Wit im neighbours dem dig for 12 hours. But im wife Fatima, im 17-year-old son Malak and im13-year-old daughter Ayman all die.

'We want house'

Out of di 500 pipo wey bin dey live for Douar Targa, about 20 don die. All of di houses pesin no fit live inside. Many pipo now dey sleep for makeshift tents by di side of di main road.

Food and water don start to reach di area and we bin ask one group of pipo wey bin gada for shade of some trees wey dey by di roadside wetin dem still need.

One man simply reply "a house".

"We want house before winter come," im tok.