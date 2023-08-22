'I no go lie to defend goment' - Tinubu ministers unveil dia agenda, make promises

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu bin inaugurate im ministers on 21 August and dem don already resume office.

Some of di ministers don unveil dia plans and make promises to Nigerians immediately dem resume dia respective offices.

Dia inauguration happun days afta President Tinubu send three different lists of im ministers to di House of Senate.

BBC Pidgin look wetin some of di ministers tok as dem resume work immediately afta dia swearing-in.

'I no go lie to defend goment' - Idris

Muhammed Idris wey be minister of information and orientation promise say im no go lie to defend di goment.

Idris tok say di ministry wey im dey head go dey truthful wen dem dey give Nigerians information.

E also tell Nigerians say make dem shun fake news.

Sometimes a section of di Nigerian masses no dey trust information wey di goment dey pass across and dis na why di news minister make dis promise.

'If you build where you no suppose build...' Wike

Di minister of di Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, promise to make sure say Abuja dey where e suppose be.

E say pipo don turn di nation capital to slum and im promise to bring sanity back to di city.

According to di former govnor of Rivers State, Abuja get bad sanitation as pipo dey throw refuse evriwhere.

E also warn pipo wey erect illegal structures say make dem expect demolition.

"If you know you build where you no suppose build, e (building) go go down. Di days of land racketeering don dey ova,

"Pipo wey refuse to develop…wey turn to land speculators, go lose dia lands.”

Wike comments spark reaction on social media as some pipo believe say illegal structures go really go down just like im tok.

'I go pursue rule of law' - Fagbemi

Di attorney-general of di federation and minister of justice, Lateef Fagbemi, tok say im go pursue rule of law to encourage investors.

Fagbemi tok say rule of law na foundation for meaningful development.

According to di minister, to ensure say investors no dey disappointed, beta rules and regulations gatz dey in place.

Di ministry of justice dey sometimes come under verbal attack from Nigerians wey believe say some of dia actions dey against di law of di land.

'We go keep our focus on lifting 133 million Nigerians out of poverty' - Edu

Di minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, Betta Edu, tok say di federal goment dey committed to lift 133 million Nigerians out of poverty.

Edu tok say di federal goment go achieve am through different interventions and initiatives wey dem go use reduce poverty.

“Wetin dey most important na say we go keep our focus on lifting 133 million Nigerians out of poverty,” she tok.

Nigeria get plenty youths wey dey unemployed and many of dem dey komot for di kontri to seek beta life abroad.

'I go assemble experts to tackle insecurity' - Badaru

Di minister of defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, tok say im go assemble experts to tackle insecurity for di kontri.

Abubakar wey be former govnor of Jigawa State tok say im sabi team building and im sabi how to assemble experts. Di minister tok say im go assemble experts wey go give sound advice wey go proffer solution to security challenges di kontri dey face.

Insecurity na one of di kasala wey Nigeria dey face and di pipo of di kontri hope say dis administration go fit win di war against am.

'We go build on aviation roadmap of past administration' - Keyamo

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, tok say e go build on di aviation roadmap wey di administration of President Muhammadu Buhari develop.

Keyamo tok say im don read di roadmap wey dem develop for 2016 and im go scata tins wey dem do well for dat roadmap.

“If e get tins wey dem no do well, we go look at dem well," di minister tok.

'I go work like bricklayer' - Mamman

Di minister of education, Tahir Mamman, tok say im go work like bricklayer as im describe education as di foundation for all oda sectors.

E say bricklayer go work evriday and e dey face hundreds of blocks to lay, and by di end of di day, e wan see say di buildings don come up to certain level evriday so dat di house go don readi by three to six months.