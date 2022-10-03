How Nigeria drug agency burst anoda 'drug baron' for VGC

Wia dis foto come from, NDLEA

one hour wey don pass

Di agency wey dey chook eye ontop drug mata for Nigeria on Monday announce say dem discover some 13 million pills of tramadol pills for one mansion for Lagos, Nigeria.

Di National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) say dem dey discover di drug for Victoria Garden City (VGC), Lekki – wey be one of high class areas of di state.

Femi Babafemi, tok-tok pesin for di agency for statement say dem also arrest di suspect wey dem describe as “drug baron”.

Di bust dey come weeks afta di NDLEA make dia highest single biggest cocaine seizure for Ikorodu area of Lagos.

How NDLEA take find di drugs

Wia dis foto come from, NDLEA Wetin we call dis foto, Full foto of di catchment of di tramadol

Di total measurement of di tramadol dem intercept na 225mg worth Eight Billion Eight Hundred and Sixty Million Naira (N8,860,000,000).

Babafemi say na on Friday, 30 September, di agency carry out di raid for di house of di 52-year-old suspect for Victoria Garden City (VGC), Lekki.

E say di raid na based on "credible information" wey lead to di discovery of di drugs.

“A search of di mansion lead to di discovery of 443 cartons of Tramadol Hydrochloride 225mg, wey contain 13,451,466 pills of di drug.”

E say before di arrest, di suspect bin don dey di watchlist of di agency as one of doz wey dey behind di tramadol drug cartel for Nigeria.

Di agency tok-tok pesin add say, “Preliminary investigation show say di suspect get about six mansions within di VGC, one of which e dey use as warehouse to keep di tramadol consignment – while e dey live for one and e dey use anoda building as im office.

“Five exotic vehicles wey we find inside two of im mansions, out of which two SUVs including a bullet proof jeep don dey di agency facility.”

Oga Buba Marwa, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, hail di officers wey carry out di operation.

Oda arrests by NDLEA

Di agency say no be di first time dem dey make dat kain bust for VGC.

Femi Babafemi recall wen di agency carry out a similar operation for di area wia one suspect dey use im house as laboratory to produce methamphetamine, wey pipo know as ‘mkpuru-miri’.

E say NDLEA arrest di suspect inside and anode pesin, di chemist wey dey cook di drug.

On Sunday di agency announce di interception of 1.40kg of cocaine for di international airport for Lagos, Nigeria.

Femi Babafemi, toktok pesin for NDLEA for statement say di suspect na ex footballer wey dey return from Sao Paulo, Brazil through Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on board an Ethiopian airlines flight.

Wetin be Tramadol?

Tramadol na medication for strong pain and Doctors dey only prescribe am to treat moderate to severe pain wey oda pain relief medicine no dey treat. Some oda tins to sabi about am be:

Tramadol na synthetic opioid and act for brain and spine to reduce the amount of pain you feel.

Na Doctor suppose say make you take am

E be painkiller

E fit treat small depression or premature ejaculation

Tramadol dey only legally available as per doctor prescription for Nigeria but reality be say dem dey sell am for pharmacies and for market across di kontri

Di United Nations say international criminal gangs dey smuggle Tramadol enta Africa from South Asia. For sub-Saharan evri year dem seize more dan 300kg (661lb).