Wetin Ruto, Odinga, President Kenyatta tok with US senator Coon

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

19 August 2022, 11:56 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Kenyan President-elect William Ruto and im main opponent for di recent election Raila Odinga meet with US Senator Chris Coon.

Senator Coons bin dey on five-kontri African tour wey im visit dis ogas dem for Kenya.

Di US also praise President Kenyatta for making sure say peace and order dey during di election.

Wetin William Ruto discuss with Senator Coons

Kenyan President-elect William Ruto tweet about di tok-tok wey im do with Congressional Delegation from di United States wey Delaware Senator Chris Andrew Coons lead come in di company of US Ambassador to Kenya.

Di tok wey hold for Nairobi county touch on di just concluded elections for di kontri, Ruto tok.

And also areas of cooperation between Kenya and United States.

Ruto say dem dey committed to deepen relations and further partnership for di mutual benefit of di citizens of di two kontries(US and Kenya).

Also, US Embassy Nairobi tweet say dem discuss di US – Kenya strategic partnership, promotion of peace and security for di region and ways to strengthen di economies of di two kontri.

Things wey Raila Odinga discuss with Senator Coons

Senator Coons has also meet with Raila Odinga to discuss "shared democratic values," according to di US embassy Twitter account.

Raila Odinga wey be di main opponent for di recent election, come later tweet about di 'candid discussions' wey im get with di US senator.

E say im discuss on developments around di kontri general election and bilateral relations with di Congressional delegation of di US Senate and House of Representatives.

Raila add say im and e pipo reiterate dia commitment to pursue legal means to resolve issues around di election results.

President Kenyatta promise peaceful handover as e tok with senator Coons

On Thursday, State house Kenya tweet say President Uhuru Kenyatta meet and hold discussions with visiting US Senator Chris Coons wey pay courtesy call to am for State House Nairobi.

During di vist, Senator Chris Coons commend President Kenyatta for making sure say peace and stability dey during di election period.

President Kenyatta on im part, tok say Kenya go remain steadfast in bringing di principles of good governance.

E say dis na to make sure say di kontri uphold dia position of shinning example of democracy for di continent by maintaining peace during dis transition period.