Kenya election results: Why Raila Odinga challenge William Ruto win for Supreme Court

Wia dis foto come from, Raila Odinga/Twitter

Raila Odinga, wey carry second for Kenya presidential election go court on Monday to challenge di August 9 election result, wey e describe as "fraudulent".

For im 70-page legal argument, Odinga allege say pre-planned effort dey to change di outcome.

According to di electoral commission, oga Odinga take 48.8% of di vote, losing to William Ruto 50.5%.

One independent monitoring organisation say di commission final result dey in line wit im own projection.

However, four of di seven electoral commissioners refuse to endorse di outcome, alleging say di way dem tally di final result no "clear".

Di seven judges for di Supreme Court get 14 days to rule on di matter.

Crowds of Odinga supporters sing and chant outside di court for di interior part of di capital, Nairobi, as di presidential candidate arrive to deliver di document, along wit dozens of boxes of evidence.

Im legal petition, one of more dan five weu im hand over, describe di alleged attempt to alter di final result as "premeditated, unlawful and criminal".

Raila Odinga also:

Call Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebukati "rogue"

Allege say e involve for plan to "secure fraudulent result"

Say oga Ruto dey aware of di plan but e no provide evidence to back am up

Raise question about di tallying process

Say dem tamper wit evidence of di results from some polling stations Argues that the voter turnout figure was manipulated so Mr Ruto did not have to go into a second-round run-off

Neither Ruto nor Chebukati don respond to di allegations.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

As e dey handover di petition for di Supreme Court, Odinga say "corruption cartels" dey take democracy for granted, but e tok who e dey refer to.

Dis na di fifth time wey di 77 year old dey contest for president. Previously im be opposition candidate, but dis time di outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta.

For di third time in a row e don go court to make sure say dem cancel di election.

For 2017, veteran politician successfully challenge di result of dat year presidential election, wey e lose oga Kenyatta, and di Supreme Court order re-run. Di case highlight logistical issues in di way dem take collate di result.

However, for 2013 court dismiss im challenge.

Dis time DI IEBC try to make di results process as transparent as possible by publishing di polling station tallies as soon as possible.

Di independent Elections Observation Group do dia own tally and say dia estimate dey consistent wit wetin di electoral commission publish.

Raila Odinga, who e be?

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Although Raila Odinga come from one popular family for Kenya, yet di political crown no reach im side throughout im long political career years.

Na just di same way e no reach im papa, wey serve as vice-president afta Kenya gain independence from UK.

At di age of 77, Odinga make im fifth attempt for di presidency for di 9 August elections.

Di closest he get near power na for 2008 wen dem appoint am prime minister.

Mr Odinga get passionate followers and im fans nickname am as "Baba" (Father), "Agwambo" (Act of God) and "Tinga" (Tractor) – wey dem pick from im party symbol for 1997 elections.

E be supporter of England Arsenal football club.

Mr Odinga dey always form new political outfit for every election.

E dey contest dis election under di banner of Azimio la Umoja, Swahili word for Pledge of Unity.

And e dey try win over supporters of outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Di two men wey represent di two biggest political dynasties for Kenya - be fierce rivals for di 2017 election.

But dem make up di following year for one highly publicised event wey pipo label Di Handshake.

Raila Odinga chose former Justice Minister Martha Karua as im running mate.

Dis dey historic as na di first time a presidential front-runner go chose a female deputy.

Together dem ly ticket wey dia campaign team don compare to dat of US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris.

Afta dem introduce multi-party democracy Odinga repeatedly fail for im attempt to win power, e often dey tok say dem cheat am of victory.

Dis lead to one of di biggest crises for Kenya history, when he dey convinced say then-President Mwai Kibaki tiff di 2007 election.

For di post-election violence wey follow, 1,200 pipo die and more than 500,000 run from dia homes.

Afta mediation tok-tok wey former UN chief Kofi Annan, e collect di post of prime minister for one coalition government.

But im relationship wit Mr Kibaki scata by wetin e cal "supremacy wars".

For di 2017 election, e lost to Mr Kenyatta for di ballot box, but win for di Supreme Court, wey nullify di result because of di widespread irregularities e bin raise.

Mr Odinga however boycott di re-run, e cite failure to create a level playing field.

Dis pave way for di re-election of Mr Kenyatta, while Mr Odinga – wey dey reputed to be a master strategist and mass mobiliser - declare himself "di people's president" for one huge rally for di capital, Nairobi.

Im supporters follow im call to boycott di large number of businesses of di Kenyatta family to show dia anger at di president's re-election.

Dis na just one of many protests dem stage over di decades to show dia political and economic grievances.