Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during dia visit to Canada House in thanks for di warm Canadian hospitality and support dem receive during dia stay for Canada, on January 7, 2020 in London,

Prince Harry don describe how "terrifying" e dey to see im brother "scream and shout" at am wen dem meet to discuss im and Meghan future.

For di Netflix series, Prince Harry say na im decision, not Meghan, to leave afta dem reject di plan for half-in, half-out royal life during one family meeting for Sandringham.

E say im papa tok tins wey "simply no dey true" as im grandmother, di Queen, dey look.

Buckingham Palace neva comment anytin concerning wetin Prince Harry tok.

For di latest episode of di docuseries, Harry and Meghan describe why dem make dia decision to give up dia royal duties and move to di US.

Claiming say di royal family no support dem togeda with di plenti-plenti negative report wey tori pipo dey write mainly about Meghan.

Meghan tok in detail about how she consider to take her own life.

While Harry describe how e feel ashamed looking back over how e react, changing to "Institutional Harry" instead of "husband Harry".

As tins begin dey worse for di couple, Harry say e bin go Sandringham, dat na di royal estate for Norfolk, for 2020 to discuss scenarios for di couple royal role with im papa, brother and grand mama, di late Queen.

E remember how di meeting go, and say: "E dey terrifying to see my brother scream and shout at me and my father say tins wey just simply no dey true, and my grand mama quietly sitdown dia and kind of take in everytin."

E say wetin im bin prefer na half in, half out of di Royal Family, with im and Meghan doing dia own jobs but also supporting di Queen, but e dey soon dey clear say dat no be possibility.

"E become very clear, very quickly say dat goal no dey up for discussion," e tok.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend di Commonwealth Day Service 2020 on March 9, 2020 for London, England.

As for di Queen, e tok say her ultimate goal and responsibility na di institution of di Royal Family.

Harry also tok say dem put out one joint statement afta di meeting without im permission for im and im brother name, denying one story wey say William bin bully am out of di Royal Family.

E describe di move as a "lie to protect my brother", adding say: "Dem no get anoda option at dis point. I tok say, "we need to get out of here."

E tok say Meghan no ask to leave and dat for pipo to say na her wish, na "misogyny at its best".

For di latest episodes, Meghan also speak about how she consider taking her own life before stepping back from di Royal Family.

"E dey like all of dis go stop if I no dey here," she tok.

Meghan mama, Doria Ragland, tok say hearing wetin her daughter dey tink "break my heart".

Afta im wife don confide in am about her struggles, Prince Harry tok say e dey devastated.

But, e say e dey "trained" to worry more about wetin pipo go tink, and e "hate imsef" for dat.

"Wetin she need dey so much more dan I dey able to give," e add.

Oda revelations from di series

Prince Harry tok about di breakdown of im relationship with im brother - accusing William office of trading negative stories about one family member to keep di press away from anoda - dis na sometin dem "promise" say dem no go eva do wen dem dey younger.

And e describe one "wedge" between im and e brother so "now e dey on di institution side"

Harry speak about "one dirty game" within di royal press setup, wey engage in "constant briefings" and dey involve in "di leaking and planting of stories"

Di prince say "pipo" dey vex say Meghan dey "'steal di limelight' or dey do di job beta dan di pesin wey dem born to do dis"

E say e believe say di press coverage for di Mail on Sunday dey link to Meghan miscarriage. Di Mail on Sunday neva comment anytin for di mata.

Speaking about di tabloid media and why dem step down from royal duties, Meghan say: "Dem no just throw me to di wolves, dem feed me to di wolves"

Meghan say her papa speaking to di press about her and di Royal Family dey "incredibly painful," adding say e dey "very embarrassing for di family"

Beyonce text Meghan her support afta her interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, and Meghan dey in disbelief say di musician know who she be.

Harry say one tweet wey compare baby Archie to a chimp na "one of di first tins" e see afta di birth for 2019

Harry dey shocked afta e say dem block am from seeing di Queen wen returning from Vancouver to discuss moving away from di UK

Prince Harry find attending Prince Philip funeral "hard", as e dey forced to discuss family tensions with im fada and brother. E claim say e "get to make peace" say e no go ever "get genuine accountability or genuine apology"

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di Duchess of Sussex speak about her suicidal thoughts for di fourth episode of di Netflix series

During her struggles, Meghan tok say she want to look for help but she "no dey allowed to".

Without saying who “dem” be, she tok say: "dem dey concerned about how dat go look for di institution."

Di prince add say: "Dem know how bad e dey. Dem dey wonder 'Why she no just fit deal with am?' As if to say, well, 'everybody else don deal with am, why she no fit deal with am?' But dis dey different. E dey really different."

Ragland wey tears dey for her eyes also share her account of dat time for di episode, adding say her daughter words no dey "easy for a mum to hear".

For one reference to di way tori pipo dey intrude for her daughter life, she say: "I know e dey bad, but to just constantly dey picked by dis vultures, just picking away at her spirit, dat she go actually tink of not wanting to dey hia."

Dem release di final three episodes of di six-part series, titled Harry & Meghan on Thursday.