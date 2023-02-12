'A miracle' : Di pipo dem rescue six days afta Turkey earthquake

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Rescuers cari 12-year-old Cudie from di rubble of a collapsed building, for Hatay, southern Turkey, 147 hours afta di quake

one hour wey don pass

Rescuers don remove one seven-month-old baby from di rubble of one building for Hatay, southern Turkey, 139 hours afta di deadly earthquake wey happun on Monday.

Elsewhere for Hatay, dem save one 12-year-old girl, Cudie, afta she dey trapped for 147 hours.

State media also report say dem save one 13-year-old for Gaziantep on Sunday, wit rescuers saying: "You be miracle."

Di number of pipo wey dem don confam dead for Turkey and Syria don risen to more dan 30,000.

Syria neva report an updated death toll since Friday, so di true number fit don increase.

Hopes to find many more survivors don dey reduce, and on ground, e be like say di rescue go soon end.

Di Syrian Civil Defence Force, or White Helmets, wey dey operate for di rebel-held areas of di kontri, don tell di BBC say di group's search efforts dey wind down.

But tens of thousands of rescuers kontinu dia search overnight across affected areas for Turkey and Syria.

Dem save di seven-month-old baby, Hamza, on Saturday, and footage from local authorities show rescuers as dem dey happy and hugging one anoda.

Separate video from di Turkish health ministry show a small girl wit neck brace dey look around as dem cari her for stretcher for di same province later on Sunday morning.

And footage show one papa and im daughter wen dem dey pull dem from a building for Hatay. "Im want two cups of good tea," one of di rescuers tok.

But as di rescue operations wind down, di focus don turn to recovery - and of facing di situation wey dey ground.

Thousands of buildings collapse during di earthquake, raising questions about weda di natural disaster impact make am worse sake of human errors.

Turkey President Erdogan don admit shortcomings for im response, but during one visit to one disaster zone earlier in di week, e look like say e dey blame fate.

"Such tins dey happun evritime," im tok. "Na part of destiny plan" Officials say dem don issue 113 arrest warrants in connection wit di construction of buildings wey collapse, dem don arrest 12 pipo already, including contractors.

Rescuers for Syria don criticise di international response to di disaster, wit di UN relief Chief Martin Griffiths wey tok say di world don "fail di pipo for north-west Syria".

"They feel rightly abandoned. Looking for international help wey neva come," im tok.