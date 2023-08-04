Places wia Ecowas don carry out military intervention as Sunday deadline near for Niger Republic

West African defence chiefs on Friday agree on plan for intervention for Niger if dia coup leaders no gree restore constitutional order Sunday wey be di deadline.

Di main regional bloc, di Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) don impose sanctions and say dem fit authorise di use of force as a last option if soldiers no gree restore president Mohammed Bazoum wey dem remove to power.

Reuters list times wey Ecowas don carry out military interventions:

LIBERIA

In 1990, West African leaders send a neutral military force to Liberia to intervene for di civil war between di forces of President Samuel Doe and two rebel factions.

Di sudden deployment of a regional force, di Ecowas Monitoring Group (Ecomog), help to restore some security but dem catch di troops inside different series of human rights abuses, according to Human Rights Watch.

Troop numbers wey reach around 12,000 and di last one leave Liberia in 1999, two years afta former rebel leader Charles Taylor dey elected as president.

West African forces dey deployed again towards di end of di brutal 14-year conflict, wey finish for 2003. Some 3,600 of di troops dey reassigned to a U.N. peacekeeping operation wey dey until 2018.

SIERRA LEONE

In 1998, a Nigerian-led Ecomog force intervene for Sierra Leone civil war to drive out junta and rebel allies from di capital Freetown and reinstate President Ahmad Tejan Kabbah, wey dem bin don remove for coup a year earlier.

In 2000, di force withdraw, to hand over peacekeeping operations to a U.N. mission. Di decade-long war end in 2002.

GUINEA-BISSAU

In 1999, Ecowas send around 600 Ecomog troops to preserve a

peace deal for Guinea-Bissau wey coup wan happun. Rebels seize power just three months later and di force dey withdrawn.

Ecowas deploy anoda mission from 2012 to 2020, afta anoda coup, to help stop di military from intervening in politics and to protect political leaders.

Dem send anoda set of 631 personnel in 2022 to help stabilise di country afta a failed coup dat year.

IVORY COAST

Dem send West African force to Ivory Coast in 2003 to help French troops police peace deal between rebels and loyalists wey divide di country in two for di next eight years.

In 2004, dem integrate dem into di U.N. peacekeeping force.

MALI

Ecowas send soldiers to Mali in 2013 as part of a mission to drive al Qaeda-linked fighters from di north. As some tin wey don happun before, di force later dat year hand over to a U.N. peacekeeping mission.

Central and Northern Mali dey currently battle wit militants wey dey linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State, wey decade-old insurgency don spread to neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

GAMBIA

In 2017, ECOWAS send 7,000 troops to Gambia from neighbouring Senegal to force President Yahya Jammeh to go into exile and handover di presidency to Adama Barrow, wey beat am for election.