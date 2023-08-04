'I go continue to call for justice for my son until di last day of my life'

For August 2020, one ogbonge chemical blast happun for di port of Beirut, di blast kill 200 pipo and destroy thousands of lives.

Three years afta, many pipo still dey live wit di scars, even though di investigation into di disaster neva get head.

BBC reporter Carine Torbey tok to di relatives of four victims wey di explosion from di blast destroy dia lives.

Since 4 August, 2020, 1,095 days don pass. For Lara Hayek, wey dey 46 years, e be like 1,095 days coma for her.

She bin dey house wen some quantity of ammonium nitrate explode for di port, wey cause more dan 200 deaths, thousands of injuries and massive destruction to parts of di capital.

Na one of di biggest non-nuclear explosions ever wen e bin happun for 2020.

Wia dis foto come from, Elias Hayek Wetin we call dis foto, Lara Hayek dey for coma since di Beirut explosion on 4 August, 2020

Dem rush Lara go hospital, but di brain damage wey she get sake of di explosion make her dey unconscious for hours afta di blast. She still dey unconscious.

"E dey frustrating for us to feel as if evribody don move has move on," a wetin Lara brother, Elias tok.

Dia mother spend nights for hospital wit Lara. She still get hopes say her daughter fit recover one day.

"Na only faith and hope dey keep us going," Elias add.

Wetin we call dis foto, "Only faith and hope dey keep us going," Lara brother Elias Hayek tok

On top of di emotional problem, Lara condition don make di family dey struggle financially

Di state neva pay any of her hospital expenses.

Wen dem ask why not, Elias reply say: "Which state dem dey tok about?"

More dan ever, di families of di victims feel abandoned.

E dey increase dia sorrow.

'I go continue to call for justice'

Yusra Al Amin neva remove di pendant wey get di picture of her son, Ibrahim. Im be her last born. Im bin dey work from di port wen di explosion scatter di area.

Dem find im deadbody under di rubble, four days afta di blast.

Every morning she dey visit im grave, sometimes two times a day. She dey cover herself wit black , her pain and anger still dey fresh.

She dey attend every single gathering for di families of di victims, especially on di fourth of every month.

Wia dis foto come from, Yusra Al Amin Wetin we call dis foto, Ibrahim Al Amin

She still hope say dem go get justice, despite all di obstacles wey dey everywia.

Di investigation into di port explosion don completely stop since di judge wey dey investigate di mata summon high-ranking officials for interrogation.

Former Members of Parliament and ministers, heads of security bodies and even one former prime minister no gree appear before di judge. Dem file plenti complains one afta anoda against dem.

Di higher judicial body wey suppose chook eye for di case and decide weda di judge fit resume di investigation no go fit do am because e no get quorum - di required number of members.

Di complications dey go on and on. Many pipo for di kontri don forget wetin happen to di investigation.

Wetin dem sabi be say e don completely stop. A lot of Lebanese tink say dem don kill and bury di mata.

But many relatives of di victims no gree give up as dem dey ask for justice.

"Dem fit dey laugh now but notin dey last for ever," Na wetin Yusra tok about di politicians.

"I go continue to call for justice for my son until di last day of my life. Dem no go ever tire us."

Rights groups, like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch dey criticise wetin dem call "flagrant political interference" and "judiciary farce" for di Beirut blast investigation.

For statement wey dem release last January, Amnesty and oda groups call for di establishment of an international fact-finding mission for di disaster.

Living wit di pain

Wetin we call dis foto, Tracey Najjar carry pendant wey contain a lock of hair from her three-year-old daughter wey die for di blast.

"A criminal no go fit be im own judge,"na wetin Tracey Najjar, wey her three-year-old daughter, Alexandra,die for di explosion tok.

She dey wear a lock of Alexandra hair for her pendant.

Since den, she born anoda pikin - na boy.

Dis neva reduce di pain though.

"Di more time dey pass, di more we miss her and feel her absence. No be only dat - wey dey vex well well inside us sake of say justice no dey. But we don become stronger," she tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Tracey Najjar Wetin we call dis foto, Alexandra die on 4 August, 2020

She know say di road to justice for Lebanon dey very long, but to know di truth no be only her daughter right and di right of all di victims, but also di right of evri Lebanese.

Afta 4 August, 2020, she bin wan japa from di kontri, but she decide to stay wit her husband and fight.

Now, dem dey reconsider dia decision.

"Since we get Axel - Alexandra brother - tins don become more complicated because di criminal still dey on di run.

"Notin don change since 4 August. Who fit guarantee say e no go happun again?"

'Dem murder am'

Wetin we call dis foto, Tania Alam say 'e dey pain her well well now pass before, three years afta her husband die.

Afta three years, most of di victims neva tire as dem dey ask for justice and answers.

Tania Alam lose Freddy, her husband of 20 years for di blast, and she say di death of her husband na crime.

"Dem murder am. Na di right word," she tok.

She say make dem setup an international fact-finding commission.

Tania insists say e no go replace di Lebanese investigation, but di two go dey do di investigation togeda, wey go give di victims and relatives providing victims objective evidence dem need to pursue di case inside and outside Lebanon.

For di meantime, she just dey alone to deal wit her ongoing grief.

"Time don deepen di wound. Of course, I don learn to cope wit di pain, to manage am," she tok.

"But e dey pain well well sotay I dey feel am for my body. E dey pain pass before."

Wia dis foto come from, Tania Alam Wetin we call dis foto, Freddy Alam wit im family

Wetin bin happun for di Beirut explosion?