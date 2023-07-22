How eating less meat fit comot 8million cars for road

Wia dis foto come from, Photostock-Israel/Science Photo Library

Author, Pallab Ghosh

Role, Science Correspondent

9 minutes wey don pass

If pipo wey dey chop meat for UK try cut some of di meat from dia food, e mean say na like 8million cars dem go dey comot for road.

Dis na one of di new ‘findings’ wey just comot for one research wey pipo wey sabi science just release. Dem tok say dis research don make eye clear on how we fit dey do calculation ontop how wetin we dey chop as pipo dey get impact for our planet.

Di study wey Oxford University do na im truly first bring out di difference wey to dey chop plenty meat abi to dey reduce am get ontop ‘greenhouse gas emissions,’ as dem sabi pipo tok.

Pipo wey dey di industry wey dey produce meat tok say dis study don show di impact wey to dey chop meat get.

One ogbonge professor Peter Scarborough wey lead di team wey release di research for Oxford University, follow BBC News tok ontop di result wey dey dia findings.

“Our results don show say if pipo wey dey chop plenty meat well well for UK reduce di amount wey dem dey chop, e go make very big difference.

“You no need to comot meat patata for your food.”

Prof Scarborough wey dey part of di Livestock Environment And People (LEAP) project carry 55,000 pipo wey im divide into two.

Di first na pipo wey bi say dem dey chop plenty meat wey dey chop pass 100g of meat for one day and wey be say dat one na like wetin big burger be, and di second na pipo wey no dey chop too much meat, wey no reach 50g like dem pipo wey dey chop vegetables and fish.

As e don dey establish say to dey produce meat get big footprint pass food wey dem dey plant, dem neva am like dis say e fit comot 8million cars for road, na wetin professor Susan Jebb wey be di head of di Food Standards Agency and ogbonge sabi person tok. She sef join for di research.

“Wetin make dis assessment different be say e take food of pipo and e dey based on di production method wey we get at dis moment,” di prof tok.

“Di researchers don assess all di ‘granular’ level of how wetin dem dey chop get ‘environmental footprint”.

Di research show say pipo wey dey chop food wey get plenty meat dey produce average of 10.24kg of ‘planet-warming greenhouse gasses’ everiday.

Pipo wey dey chop meat wey no plenty dey produce almost half of 5.3gk for one day.

And those wey dey chop vegetable wella dey produce 2.48kg for one day.

Di analysis na di first wey go chook eyes for di correct impact wey diet get ontop oda environmental measures.

Oda environmental measures include ‘land use, water use, water pollution and loss of species’ wey dey be say na loss of habitat dey cause am becos say dem dey expand farming.

For all di cases, pipo wey dey chop too much meat get higher impact dan oda groups.

Britain get some of di most sustainable method wey dem dey use produce meat. And di sector fit employ reach 100,000 pipo wey dey make 9.5billion euro for di UK inside one year.

Nick Allen wey be di CEO of di British Meat Processors Association tok say dat kind assessment no dey complete.

“One of di frustrations wey dey report like dis be say na only from livestock production e dey take look at emissions. E no consider say carbon fit get absorbed into di grassland, trees and hedgerows wey dey farm. If dem take those oda part serious for di research, na different result we go get,” Allen tok.

For anoda response Prof Scarborough tok say di number of studies, wey include dis one, don conclude say taking up of ‘CO2’ by grassland only get “modest impact”.

For inside anoda seperate study wey dem publish for ‘Nature Food’ for 2021 conclude say food production dey responsible for three times all di global ‘greenhouse gas emissions’.

One independent review wey di Department for di Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) do don call for 30% reduction inside how people go dey chop meat by 2032 to allow UK reach dia target of net zero.

But according to ogbonge Prof Jebb, dem neva do anything to achieve di aim.

“For UK dem still neva accept am say we dey chop large amount of meat wey dey inconsistent wit di goal wey dem set for di environment. For dis period, di tok no be if we go do am but na to know whether e dey necessary,” she tok.

“For di case of pipo wey get obesity, dem know say e no dey proper to dey chop cakes and biscuits. Dem no go wan hear am, but dem know say na true. Wit meat dem no go dey convinced enough”

She add say as e dey encouraging for pipo to change di kind food wey dem dey chop, govment suppose dey support farmers through di transition, make dem protect dia livelihoods.

“Our farmers dey try hard to dey sustainable beta than oda kontris, and we wey dey UK dey put more pressure ontop our farmer to change, and dat dey very tough for pipo wey be farmer,” ogbonge prof jebb tok.

Di tok tok person for Defra tok for im response say “make pipo take dia own decisions ontop di food wey dem wan chop”.