Why we propose 114% review of president and oda public office holders salary

Di news about di proposed review of di basic salaries of politicians and judicial office holders by di Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) don continue to generate reactions.

Di tori begin trend afta local media on Tuesday report di news from di RMAFC commissioner from Kebbi State, Mrs Rakiya Tanko-Ayuba presentation about di review.

Di Federal Commissioner for di Commission, Hassan Usman, confam di tori for interview with Arise TV say "di commission neva review salaries of public office holders and judicial officers for di past 15 years, but goment don review salaries of civil servants two times within di 15 years."

Na proposal stage di review still dey as di National Assembly go need chook eyes for approval.

“National Assembly neva go through di document, na president go send di proposal to Assembly before dem do dia work and return for am to sign before e become law.” One official tok.

Di proposed review dey make Nigerians wey think say di move no dey okay at di time wey dem dey face high cost of living para.

Candidate of di Labour party for di 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi say : ''I learn with great reservation, di approval of a 114% increase for di salaries of elected politicians, wey include di President, vice president, govnors, lawmakers as well as judicial and public office holders by RMAFC.''

How dem calculate di 114 percent

Earlier tok-tok pesin for di Commission Christian Nwachukwu tell BBC say" na our commission constitution give power to check di salary of president, govnors, National Assembly members and judges.”

E add say na former president, Muhammadu Buhari give dem di go ahead to review di salaries of politicians.

“Before President Buhari leave office e give us report wey im attorney general and lawyers say make we check dis salary mata and revert.”

“After dat di Federal Executive council also say make we check dia salary.”

Meanwhile for di interview wey di Federal Commissioner do, im explain say dem no just arrive at di 114 percent.

Im say dem waka go all di geopolitical zones for di kontri, dem do consultations with stakeholders and evribody and Nigeria Labour also dey for di consultations wey dem do.

"Make una no look di 114 percent figure, President annual salary na 7.6 million naira now"

"Even though for di eyes of di public di 114 percent dey on di high side, we go also tell you say we make consultations with di public.

We get video recordings of wetin happun for di geopolitical zones wia pipo come, we even get representatives from Labour and evribody. We aggregate.

Public opinion fit dey different from wetin una and we get, but di consumer price dey affect evribody.

"We do am on di premise of consumer price index from 2008 to 2022, wey don increase scientifically by 371 percent but we no review dis salaries by 371 percent.

Di two indices wey we use na di public hearing and di consumer price index. We combine and aggregate dem wey make am run up to 200 percent.

Oga Hassan Mohammed Usman say dem review am to 114 percent based on di economic situation of di kontri.

"If we go increase di salaries of public officers now, make e dey genuine and realistic and make e dey meaningful.

Im add say “Before Nigerian president dey receive N1.3m every month but with dis proposal e go reach N2m but we neva reach dat stage for now.”

“Wetin we check na how di kontri dey at di moment and alot of oda factors before dis.”