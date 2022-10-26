'I﻿ lose ova N75M worth of fowl sake of massive flood'

Wia dis foto come from, Innocent Aluu

19 minutes wey don pass

"I bin get 10,000 birds and now evritin don go, as di rest dey contaminated."

Innocent Aluu na farmer for Bayelsa state, South-South Nigeria wey dey count im losses afta massive flood enta im Poultry farm wey dey for Ogbia local goment area.

Na for social media e bin first post video as e dey express im sadness, say e neva see dis kain flood before.

Di 34-year-old poultry farmer say sake of di flood, moto no get access to bring dia supplies and dis one affect feeding plus medication for di fowl inside di farm.

Aluu say im bin get 10,000 fowl and na only 600 e manage sell afta more dan two weeks wey di flood affect am.

Di birds according to am bin no get food for one week.

"Wetin we dey able to sell na 600 birds.

And out of dis 600 birds, we sell some for N1000 and odas for N500."

D﻿i farmer wey also dey run fish farm, say before di flood, bird flu bin dey worry for Bayelsa state.

E say dem bin get di information of bird flu before hand and dey manage before di flood come scata evritin and add join di palava.

Oga Aluu wey be gradute of Religion and Culture, say right now e dey left with nothing.

"Di birds just dey die like magic, and right out my farm dey totally shutdown.

"If we want to put di loss in figure na over 75m just for di birds and eggs section, exclusing di fish farm wey I also get."

"﻿Fear no fit allow me to calculate di worth of di fish farm wey also dey aftected."

'O﻿nly friends for social media don reach out to me'

Innocent Aluu say e neva receive any help from goment as for now but na only some few friends for social media don reach out to am.

"Some of my friends for social media wey see my post don so far contribute N255,000 to assist me."

N﻿a for 2018 Aluu bin start poultry farming for Akwa Ibom state den move to Bayelsa.

E﻿ say afta im graduate, e decide to enta into farming to earn a live and no follow wetin e go study for university.

"If I wan kontinu wit religion and culture, I for open shrine and become native doctor but I tell mysef say dis no go fit me, make I go into di farming work," Innocent tok.

F﻿lood don scata things and disturb pipo Bayelsa state and some oda part of Nigeria.

Some states inside Nigeria like Kogi, Jigawa, Kebbi and Bayelsa and more than 20 odas dey experience wetin authorities don describe as di worst flood to hit di kontri in ova a decade.

g﻿roups don even begin dey cal make Federal goment of Nigeria declare state of disaster emergency for Bayelsa state.

Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, Ben Okolo don advise pipo wey wan travel to Bayelsa State to wait till after di Floods before dem travel.

A﻿lso, President Muhammadu Buhari don express sadness for di devastation wey flooding dey cause for Bayelsa State.

A﻿s at 17th October, Nigerian authorities say di number of pipo wey don die sake of di flooding across don kontri don rise to at least six-hundred and three (603) and more than 1.3 million odas dey displaced.

Di Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouk give di update for one press conference for di capital Abuja on Sunday.

Di minister tok say more than 200,000 houses don dey destroyed.

Flood threat for Ikoyi, Lekki and Victoria Island

Wetin we call dis foto, Foto of a section of highbrow Ikoyi for Lagos, Nigeria

M﻿eanwhile, Lagos state goment don warn di “highbrow areas of Ikoyi, Lekki and Victoria Island and coastal areas of Epe and Badagry” on di need to dey cautious of wetin fit happun.

D﻿i goment say dem need to dey alert sake of di ‘backflow’ sake of “di high tide in Lagos lagoon.”

Dem explain say di high tide don make am hard for water to discharge well into di lagoon sake of wetin e call storm run-off.