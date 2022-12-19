Reason Northern group give to stop food supply for Southeast na lie - Ohaneze

Major stakeholders for South east Nigeria don call for caution over threat by some Northern traders to stop transportation of food into di region.

Majority of di food wey Nigerians dey chop dey come from Northern Nigeria.

On Friday di leadership of some northern groups wey dey involved in commercial activities between di North and South east zone tell dia members to stop dia movement to di region.

Dr Auwal Abdullahi Aliyu, coordinator of di Northern consensus forum say dia protest na three days warning strike sake of say dia drivers na casualties of violence wey dey happun for di region.

“We don block roads wey dey link di North to the East ranging from Benue, Nasarawa, Kwara and Plateau state among others, and di truck drivers dey cooperate wit us, “ e tok.

Meanwhile, Ohaneze Ndigbo say di reason wey di group give no dey enof to wan warrant dia plan to stop food supply for di region.

Dr Chiedozie Ogbonnia, toktok pesin for Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide say tori say armed men for South east also “kill not less dan 100 northerners within last week” na lie.

100 pipo no die for South east

Ohaneze Ndigbo na di highest socio-cultural group for Southeast Nigeria.

Di group for dia response to di three-day warning strike by some Northern traders say di statement from Aliyu no make sense.

Dem say true-true activities of unknown gun men don lead to insecurity, no be di to di extent wey di Northern trade group take put am.

Ohaneze say di na unemployment and lack of work dey make youth for di region dey agitate and “we don call di attention of president Muhammadu Buhari to dat problem.”

“If dem reason am well, dem go realise di level of damage wey dis kain tori fit cause for Nigeria say armed men kill 100 pipo in one week.

“Investigative journalism suggest say both di number of pipo dem kill and di locations wia di killing happun for dey inside di tori.

“Anoda tin na wia dem keep di deadi bodi of di 100 pipo wey die,” Ohaneze ask.

Ogbonnia say di tori na “false alarm” and security threat wey dey capable of causing kasala for di kontri.

Oda tin wey Ohaneze tok

Ohaneze Ndigbo say di false alarm fit spoil di relationship between di North and South wey don dey at peace since.

For inside di statement di Igbo group say make goment try resolve di kasala wit di proscribed Ipob group.

Di group say e go make sense if security agencies go fit torchlight di claim of di Coordinator of the Northern Consensus Forum, Dr Auwal Abdullahi Aliyu.

Dem say di problem of insecurity dey affect di whole Nigeria.

“Dis na part of why we dey beg President Buhari to find political solution to dis matter wey involve di Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob).

Oda times wey food strike hapun for Nigeria

Dis no be di first time traders dey threaten to cut supply to oda regions for Nigeria.

Wetin dey cause am most times na sake of insecurity wey Nigeria goment neva fit address well.

For January 2022 di Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AUFCDN) say dem dey ready to stop to dey take cattle and oda food stuff to southern Nigeria as dem respond to wetin di Indigenous pipo of Biafra (Ipob).

Di Head of Directorate of IPOB Chika Edoziem bin tok for statement on Monday say ban on all 'Fulani cows' in Igboland go begin from April 22.

According to Muhammad Tahir wey be AUFCDN oga, im group no dey concerned at all over wetin Ipob yan and dem dey 100 percent ready to stop all food transport to southern Nigeria.

"We want Nigeria to be one kontri and one pipo make e be say every part of di kontri go enjoy wetin di oda dey produce or make but since dis na wetin dem (Ipob) decide den so be it."

For March last year afta Endsars protests wey rock Nigeria, AUFCDN do nationwide strike for days afta dem say some of dia members die from di violence wey hapun.

At di time, president of AUFCDN, Muhammad Tahir, say dem decide to call off di strike dat time afta goment promise to pay di N4.75billion dem demand as compensation, ensure protection of dia members and stop all forms of multiple taxation on di highways.

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello bin beg di Union to end di strike, as e promise to follow up and ensure say goment meet di union demand.

Anoda one happun for June 2020 wen onion traders up north for Nigeria suspend supply of di vegetable to di southeast region.

Leader of di association of onion producers and marketers Aliyu Isah at di time say dem take di decision due to insecurity.