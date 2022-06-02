Sexual health: Sex while Standing fit cause stroke?

Standing sex fit cause stroke?

"Imagine you dey stand dey do sometin for kitchen, na im your guy waka come your back, begin knack you kerewa."

Na di sharp-sharp way wey making love while standing up dey take happun, according to sex therapist wey tok to BBC Pidgin.

Dis posture during sex get any health implication? You go find out inside tori.

Sexual intercourse na sometin wey many pipo dey tink of in horizontal position first.

In fact, e dey so popular, many young pipo dey see am as very normal way, even dey call am "mummy and daddy style".

However, styles dey wey dey make one or more partners wey dey kerewa to stand.

Dat na wetin cause di controversy about weda pesin fit knack im sef to catch stroke.

While some pipo believe say na spiritual mata while odas tink say na based on di mudiaga wey pesin get.

Odas still take am as di concept of how many times you knack di knack.



And odas still, believe say na by di position wey you take, mostly, standing.

Sexual styles Doggy or Upstanding Citizen even Wheelbarrow mean one or more of di pipo wey dey nack go stand like tree.

Howeva many sabi pipo for sex mata tok say no be sex gan-gan dey fit cause strong but get underlying reasons.

Wetin fit medically cause stroke during sex?

Dr Akinde Joseph Akinshola, wey be consultant for St Peters Gynaecology tok say "wen you dey knack, di blood pressure of di man go rise sure banker.

"Dis na because sex get plenti activities inside.

"So if di man dey hypertensive, e fit get ogbonge rise for blood pressure wey fit lead to stroke or even fit cause heart attack."

Dr Akinde say di same tin still apply for women because sex fit be rigorous activity.

Howeva, di sexual health sabi pesin reveal say e no dey related to style of sex wey di individuals decide to do.

Di doctor, wey be former chairman of Lagos sector of di Society of Gynaecologists and Obstetricians in Nigeria, say e no dey just because of di sex.

If di pesin get pre existing medical condition wey im no gree take care of am e fit affect too.

"Stroke or heart attack fit happun if dem be underlying disease and di pesin no take adequate care of demselves."

Dr Akinde Joseph Akinshola wey be gynaecologist say sex alone no be wetin fit cause stroke for pesin

One research report for di Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health conclude say;

"Frequent knacking no dey cause pesin risk to catch stroke to increase.

"In fact e fit help in di reduction of risk for heart events wey fit dey fatal".

Howeva one study wey di Cerebrovascular Diseases Journal do say; "Make dem chook eye for sexual intercourse as ogbonge trigger for ischemic stroke (IS)."

NHS say, Ischemic stroke na di most common type of stroke and dey caused wen blood clot stop oxygen and blood to enta di brain

Sex Therapist, Aminat Eniola Ayeni note say standing sex fit lead to deeper penetration

Sex sabi pipo dey sometimes dey advice couples dem to sit out of dis practice for some specific health concerns .

Sex therapist Aminat Eniola Ayeni say, "I no dey advise older couples dem make dem stand wen dem dey knack.

"Sake of dia stability and balance." She add.

Ms Ayeni say she dey also advise pipo wey get pre-existing conditions make dem dey try relax dey lie down wen dem dey knack [love making or sex].

Ms Aminat also speak on di mata of how pipo dey take orgasm.

She say; "You no know how some pipo dey take get dia orgasms, some pipo go get seizure wen dem dey orgasm.

"So for those pipo, e dey better to lie down for dat one".

Wetin dey make pesin wan stand for sex

Both sabi pipo gree say no matter di position, risk still dey if health gbege dey before

Ms Aminat declare dat to stand or lie down, e depend on di pesin to see who like am pass.

Meanwhile, Dr Akinde reveal say e no depend on di sex style to determine if pesin go get stroke or not.

Howeva, Ms Aminat admit say, e dey good to practice sex standing as e fit lead to deeper penetration.

Standing during sex also be di go-to move for couple wey wan run quickie parole as well as possibility for doggy.

She say, "e sha depend on di size of di woman, on top di style dem wan do, also depend on di length of di penis".

"If you dey try stand dring e dey very interesting and no get any side effects per say except all di issues wey I don tok before".