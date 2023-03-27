Alibaba founder Jack Ma show face for China after long absence

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

17 minutes wey don pass

Alibaba founder Jack Ma, wey no dey really show face for public for di past three years, do resurface for one school in Hangzhou, one report say.

Di 58-year-old has keep a low profile since criticising China financial regulators for 2020.

Oga Ma na di most high-profile Chinese billionaire wey don disappear amid a crackdown on tech entrepreneurs.

E recently return to China after more dan a year overseas, according to di South China Morning Post.

Di Alibaba-owned newspaper tok say e bin make a short stopover for Hong Kong, where e meet friends and also briefly visit Art Basel, an international art fair.

E add say Oga Ma bin dey travel to different kontri to learn about agricultural technology, but make no reference as to why e bin disappear from public view in recent years.

Once di richest man for China, Oga Ma give up control of financial technology giant Ant Group for January dis year.

Some commentators see am as further evidence say e don fall foul of di Chinese Communist Party for becoming outspoken and too powerful.

For October 2020, Oga Ma tell a financial conference say traditional banks get "pawn-shop mentality".

Di following month, Ant planned £26bn stock market flotation, wey fit be di world's largest, dey cancelled at di last minute by Chinese authorities, wey cite "major issues" over regulating di firm.

Since den, report don dey say dem sight am for various kontri including Spain, di Netherlands, Thailand and Australia.

Last November, di Financial Times newspaper report say Oga Ma bin dey stay for Tokyo, Japan for six months.