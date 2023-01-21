UK Prime Minister collect fine say e no wear seatbelt

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak don chop fine say e no wear seatbelt inside a moving car while e dey film one social media video.

Lancashire Police say dem don issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of a fixed penalty.

No 10 say Mr Sunak "fully accept say na mistake and don apologise", dem add say e go pay di fine.

Passengers wey dem catch wey fail to wear seat belt wen e dey available fit collect fine of up to £100.

E fit increase to £500 if di case go court.

Di prime minister bin dey Lancashire wen dem film di video, during one trip across di north of England.

Dem post di video - to promote di goment latest round of "levelling up" spending - For Mr Sunak's Instagram account.

Na di second time Mr Sunak don receive fixed penalty notice while e dey goment.

Last April, dem fine am along wit Boris Johnson and wife Carrie for breaking Covid lockdown rules - by attending one birthday gathering for di den-prime minister for Downing Street for June 2020.

Wia dis foto come from, Rishi Sunak/Instagram

'Disregard for di rules'

Fixed penalty notices na sanction for breaking di law, and mean a fine, wey need to be paid within 28 days, or contested.

If someone choose to contest di fine, di police go den review di case and decide whether to withdraw di fine or take di mata to court.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner tok for tweet say Mr Sunak na a "total liability".

One Labour Party spokesperson add say: "Rishi Sunak levelling-up photo op don blow up for im face and turn am into a laughing stock.

"Di Liberal Democrats say, in becoming di second ever serving prime minister to be fined by police, e don "show di same disregard for di rules as Boris Johnson".

Deputy Lib Dem leader Daisy Cooper say: "From partygate to seatbelt gate, dis Conservative politicians just dey take di British pipo for fools.

While dey continue to behave as though na one rule for dem and anoda for everyone else, dis fine na reminder say di Conservatives eventually get wetin dem deserve."

But Conservative MP for Blackpool South Scott Benton defend Mr Sunak, say "everybody dey make mistakes".

Mr Benton say police suppose focus on "tackling serious crime in our communities", adding say: "Let's keep dis in proportion here. Every single year, millions of Britons dey receive similar fixed penalty notices."

Passengers between di age of 14 and over dey responsible for ensuring say dem wear seat belt inside cars, vans and oda goods vehicles if e dey.

Drivers dey responsible for passengers under 14.